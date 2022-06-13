Neu ab September: Bowmore ARC-52

Bis zu seiner Ankunft in den Märkten werden wir sicher noch öfter von ihm hören – hier sei er aber einmal, nach unserer ersten Vorstellung des TTB-Eintrags im Februar, nun offiziell angekündigt: Bowmore wird im September in Zusammenarbeit mit Aston Martin den neuen Bowmore ARC-52, eine 52 Jahre alten Whisky aus der traditionsreichen Islay-Brennerei, veröffentlichen.

Der Whisky wurde aus zwei Fässern komponiert: ein europäisches Sherry Butt und ein amerikanisches Hogshead. Abgefüllt wird er mit 42,3% vol.. Er stellt den Höhepunkt der Zusammenarbeit zwischen Bowmore und Aston Martin dar und enthält einige der ältesten jemals von Bowmore abgefüllten Whiskys.

Seine geschmackliche Beschreibung verspricht Noten von Vanille, Puddingcreme, Pfirsich, Birne, Kumquat, Mandarine, Guave, frischer Minze und Eukalyptus in der Nase. Am Gaumen folgen Noten von grünen Trauben, Pfirsichmelba, Clementine, Limettenschale, Mandeln, Haselnüssen und Tabakblättern.

Der Whisky kommt in einem extravaganten Decanter, der natürliche und menschengemachte Konturen miteinander verschmilzt. Er wirkt durch seine Form fast schwerelos, ein Designmerkmal, dem sich Aston Martin auch beim Bau seiner Autos verschrieben hat.

Kostenpunkt einer Flasche: 75.000 Dollar.

Ron Welsh, Master Blender bei Bowmore, kommentiert die neue Abfüllung so:

A Bowmore as exquisite and complex as this 52 year old is testament to the skills of our distillery team and their commitment to optimising the time spent in cask to create such an incredible spirit. With ARC-52 the complexity of this single malt is unquestionable and to achieve such perfect balance not only defines its physical form but unites beautifully in every drop of this stunning whisky. Working with Aston Martin remains hugely rewarding and fascinating for me. It continues to inspire and show us a different way of working, with absolute precision, and has allowed us to create what, in my opinion, is the best Bowmore over 50 years old that I’ve ever tasted.”