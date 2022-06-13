Montag, 13. Juni 2022, 15:06:19
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslayNeue WhiskysVerkostungsnotiz

Neu ab September: Bowmore ARC-52

Der 52 Jahre alte Whisky entstand in Zusammenarbeit mit Luxus-Autobauer Aston Martin und wird im Herbst auf den Markt kommen

Bis zu seiner Ankunft in den Märkten werden wir sicher noch öfter von ihm hören – hier sei er aber einmal, nach unserer ersten Vorstellung des TTB-Eintrags im Februar, nun offiziell angekündigt: Bowmore wird im September in Zusammenarbeit mit Aston Martin den neuen Bowmore ARC-52, eine 52 Jahre alten Whisky aus der traditionsreichen Islay-Brennerei, veröffentlichen.

Der Whisky wurde aus zwei Fässern komponiert: ein europäisches Sherry Butt und ein amerikanisches Hogshead. Abgefüllt wird er mit 42,3% vol.. Er stellt den Höhepunkt der Zusammenarbeit zwischen Bowmore und Aston Martin dar und enthält einige der ältesten jemals von Bowmore abgefüllten Whiskys.

Seine geschmackliche Beschreibung verspricht Noten von Vanille, Puddingcreme, Pfirsich, Birne, Kumquat, Mandarine, Guave, frischer Minze und Eukalyptus in der Nase. Am Gaumen folgen Noten von grünen Trauben, Pfirsichmelba, Clementine, Limettenschale, Mandeln, Haselnüssen und Tabakblättern.

Der Whisky kommt in einem extravaganten Decanter, der natürliche und menschengemachte Konturen miteinander verschmilzt. Er wirkt durch seine Form fast schwerelos, ein Designmerkmal, dem sich Aston Martin auch beim Bau seiner Autos verschrieben hat.

Kostenpunkt einer Flasche: 75.000 Dollar.

Ron Welsh, Master Blender bei Bowmore, kommentiert die neue Abfüllung so:

A Bowmore as exquisite and complex as this 52 year old is testament to the skills of our distillery team and their commitment to optimising the time spent in cask to create such an incredible spirit.  With ARC-52 the complexity of this single malt is unquestionable and to achieve such perfect balance not only defines its physical form but unites beautifully in every drop of this stunning whisky.  Working with Aston Martin remains hugely rewarding and fascinating for me.  It continues to inspire and show us a different way of working, with absolute precision, and has allowed us to create what, in my opinion, is the best Bowmore over 50 years old that I’ve ever tasted.”

Vorheriger ArtikelLe Clos verkauft komplettes Set The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection zum Rekordpreis von 780.000 Euro
Nächster ArtikelNeu: Gold Spot 9yo Irish Whiskey Limited Edition

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Die Whiskys des Monats

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2022 Whiskyexperts GmbH

X