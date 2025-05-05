Montag, 05. Mai 2025, 19:34:54
Neu: Cotswolds Hearts and Crafts Calvados

Die sechste Edition der jährlichen Hearts and Crafts-Reihe reifte in Calvados-Fässern und ist seit heute im Webshop der Brennerei erhältlich

In handverlesenen Calvados-Fässern reifte die neuste Abfüllung der englischen Cotswolds Distillery, die ab heute online im Webshop der Brennerei erhältlich ist. Cotswolds Hearts and Crafts Calvados Single Malt Whisky ist die sechste Edition der jährlichen Hearts and Crafts-Reihe, und kam mit 55 % Vol. in die Flaschen. Der Whisky zeigt volle Noten von Obstgärten und eine sanfte, anhaltende Süße, und ist ein leichter, fruchtiger und zugänglicher Whisky, wie die Brennerei schreibt.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Subtle notes of poached pear, baked pastry, and a gentle hint of oak bring warmth and depth to the nose, evoking the aroma of a rustic apple tart straight from the oven.

Palette: Delightfully sweet, this dram opens with pronounced stewed apple and sticky toffee pudding. Hints of vanilla custard and golden sultanas emerge mid-palate, adding softness and richness.

Finish: Clean and balanced, tapering gently into light wood spice with a trace of cinnamon and nutmeg. Lingering flavours of dried apple and sweet malt give it a graceful conclusion without overwhelming the palate.

SourceWhiskyintelligence
