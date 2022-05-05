Neu: Die Fèis Ìle-Abfüllungen von Lagavulin und Caol Ila

Aus dem Vereinigten Königreich erreicht uns Nachricht über die beiden Sonderabfüllungen der Destillerien Caol Ila und Lagavulin zum Fèis Ìle 2022. Beide sind in den Brennereien und auf der Online-Plattform malts.com von Diageo erhältlich, jeweils zum Preis von 165 Pfund.

Hier alle Infos zu den beiden Flaschen, samt Infos zu den Events bei den Brennereien:

LAGAVULIN AND CAOL ILA LAUNCH FÈIS ÌLE 2022 LIMITED EDITIONS

To celebrate the return of the 2022 Islay Festival of Music and Malt, Fèis Ìle, iconic Islay distilleries Lagavulin and Caol Ila announce the launch of the festival exclusive Single Malt Scotch whiskies. Both are available to purchase at their respective days during the festival and malts.com.

This year the Lagavulin and Caol Ila Fèis Ìle bottlings also celebrate the reunion of whisky fans from all over the world, as they come together for this key moment in the whisky calendar for the first time in two years.

Each bottle was carefully selected by the distillery teams to reflect the distillery’s history through a powerful twist on the renowned core expressions.

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2022 12-Year-Old

is an unusually rich, full-bodied and sweet-spicy dram. This unique bottling’s creamy touches blend into maritime notes of crystalline salt and tide-line seaweed joined by hints of medicinal salve. The long, intense and lightly drying finish lingers with tastes of smoke edged spice. Add a good splash of water to emphasise the smooth sweetness and the ashy smokiness, now backed more respectfully by the oaky wood-spice.

Jordan Paisley, Lagavulin Distillery Manager said,

“I’m proudly celebrating my first Fèis Ìle as Lagavulin’s Distillery manager and I’m excited to reveal such an unusual bottling. We are all looking forward to welcoming Lagavulin fans back to Islay after two years and reuniting together for a dram and fantastic music.”

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2022

RSP: £165

ABV: 57.7%

Available from: Lagavulin Fèis Ìle and malts.com

Cask Information: Matured in refill American Oak Hogsheads and finished in virgin American Oak casks.

Bottles available: 6,336

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2022 15-Year-Old

full-bodied bottle opens with lightly oily and smooth texture and delightfully clean yet unexpectedly sweet notes. A slight taste of salt mid-palate adds balance as the peppery kick creeps in and the oak spice gently makes its presence felt. A drop of water brings out the smooth sweetness perfectly combined by the oaky wood-spice smokiness.

Samuel Hale, Caol Ila Distillery Manager said,

“We are so happy to be hosting Fèis Ìle on Islay this year and continue our annual celebrations to honour such a remarkable bottling. After years of hosting the event online, we’re excited to greet whisky and music lovers again from around the globe.”

Caol Ila is the fourth and final of the Four Corners of Scotland distilleries set to reopen its doors and unveil a new reimagined visitor experience this Summer 2022. It has undergone a major transformation as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism.

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2022

RSP: £165

ABV: 55.2%

Available from: Caol Ila Fèis Ìle site* and malts.com

Cask Information: Matured in refill American Oak Hogsheads and finished in virgin American Oak casks.

Bottles available: 3,702

Fèis Ìle 2022 bottles will be sold at their respective days during the festival on a first-come, first serve basis – Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2022 from 28th May and Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2022 from 30th May. *Caol Ila Fèis Ìle event is being held at Islay House Square, Bridgend, Isle of Islay PA44 7NZ. Thereafter the Caol Ila bottling will be sold at Lagavulin distillery.

Also available online at Malts.com with a presale for malts.com subscribers:

Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2022 at 12PM (BST) from 28th May

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2022 at 12PM (BST) from 30th May

Purchase available here: https://www.malts.com/en-gb/products/collections/feis-ile-2022/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=ds_feis_27042022

Event details

Kicking off on 28 May, Lagavulin Distillery will host a full day of events. Visitors can expect to hear the legends of Lagavulin, with some of the distilleries most prolific team leading guests through the history and liquid library of this Islay malt, with talks from Malt Historian and Archivist, Joanne McKerchar, and intimate tastings with the newly instated distillery manager, Jordan Paisley.

At Islay House Square on 30 May, Caol Ila Distillery will also be celebrating with a full suite of whisky-based events, inviting the guests to savour the stories of the distillery. Distillery manager, Sam Hale, leads the charge with a tasting of his favourite malts at the “Sam’s Drams” session along with a separate sit-down session with previous distillery manager, Billy Stitchell, to discuss the past, present and future of Caol Ila. Fans looking forward to the Feis 2022 bottling can also book onto a boat trip to enjoy a sample of the exclusive liquid on a boat trip overlooking the ‘Sounds of Islay’.

Across both sites and dates, Diageo Brand Ambassadors will be hosting a suite of tastings, music nights and cocktail masterclasses.

We will also be welcoming those who can’t make it to Islay in person, an opportunity to tune in and enjoy the festival highlights wherever they are in the world – via Lagavulin and Caol Ila Facebook channels and on Malts.com.