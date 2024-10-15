Neu: GlenAllachie 17yo Mizunara & Oloroso Cask Finish

Aus der Speyside-Destillerie Glenallachie erreicht uns die Nachricht über eine neue Abfüllung aus der Brennerei von Billy Walker: Dort launcht man einen GlenAllachie 17yo Mizunara & Oloroso Cask Finish. Das Bottling, abgefüllt mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke, wird weltweit erscheinen, allerdings natürlich nur in limitierter Menge – und dabei gleichzeitig die erste Abfüllung der “Master of Wood” Serie sein, in der sich laut Destillerie “super-premium” Abfüllungen befinden werden.

Der Verkaufspreis in UK wird 261 Pfund belaufen, den deutschen Preis werden wir Ihnen nach der offiziellen Ankündigung in Deutschland durch den Importeur Kirsch Import nennen können:

MIZUNARA AND OLOROSO CASK FINISH LAUNCHED BY THE GLENALLACHIE

Award-winning Scotch whisky brand releases rare Mizunara and Oloroso-finished whisky

Leading independent Scotch whisky distillery The GlenAllachie debuts the first single malt to join its Master of Wood series: a 17-year-old Mizunara & Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish.

Spearheaded by whisky maker of 52 years, Billy Walker, the multi-award-winning Speyside producer is known for its flair for sourcing and managing both quality and unusual casks from around the world.

The new 17-year-old expression (UK RRSP £260.99) features whisky matured in rare Mizunara oak barrels combined with spirit from rich Oloroso Sherry puncheons and hogsheads.

Mizunara is a scarce Japanese oak seldom used for whisky maturation due to its high cost and the challenges it poses in coopering and maturation. Its tendency to twist as it grows can create issues during stave production, and its porous nature means its casks are inclined to leak.

Translating to ‘water oak’ in English, Mizunara has very low tannins but high levels of vanilla-flavoured compounds. Its casks typically impart notes of sweet spices, sandalwood and charred oak.

Produced in Spain’s Andalusia region, Oloroso is a dry Sherry style subjected to lengthy oxidative ageing without a ‘flor’ yeast layer. It is known for its dark colour and pronounced nutty, dried fruit qualities.

The unique expression is the first in the brand’s new Masters of Wood series: a super-premium arm of its Wood Collection reserved for its most luxurious and experimental wood finishes.

The distillery’s tagline ‘Whisky in Good Hands’ and the new Masters of Wood series solidify The GlenAllachie’s standing as cask experts within the Scotch whisky arena.

The Mizunara & Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish is presented at 50% ABV, without artificial colouring or chill filtration.

Commenting on the high-end expression, Walker shares:

“As a chemist, I find both cask management and blending truly fascinating. This release combines the finest and rarest of casks with carefully considered blending. I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with Mizunara, a very uncommon Japanese oak that provides exceptional character but, in turn, throws plenty of challenges our way. Having said that, the result is beyond worth the trials and tribulations. “The flavour delivery from the Mizunara barrels, interwoven with the nutty, spicy character of the Oloroso casks, culminates in a spectacular single malt with delectable notes of apple strudel, runny honey, chocolate-covered hazelnuts and stem ginger. This is indulgence at its finest.”

With a UK RRSP of £260.99, The GlenAllachie 17-year-old Mizunara & Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish will become increasingly available from today at specialist retailers globally.