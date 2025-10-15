Neu: Glenfiddich XS-Serie – drei Abfüllungen in ausgesuchten Sherryfässern für mehr Charakter und Tiefe

China wird das erste Land sein, in dem die drei Abfüllungen der neuen Glenfiddich XS-Serie veröffentlicht werden (die Rede ist von November), für uns wird wohl zunächst ein Besuch im Distillery Shop von Glenfiddich Pflicht sein, wenn wir die drei neuen Bottlings verkosten wollen, denn dort sollen sie zeitgleich erscheinen.

Die Glenfiddich XS-Serie sind Bottlings aus der Hand von Malt Master Brian Kinsman, mit einem Finish in ausgewählten Sherryfässern, das dem Whisky ein Extra an Charakter und Tiefe verleihen soll. Die Bottlings kommen mit einem Alter von 15, 18 und 21 Jahren – und tragen Preise von 58 bis 170 Pfund.

Mehr Infos zu der neuen Serie hier in der Presseaussendung:

GLENFIDDICH UNVEILS GLENFIDDICH XS – A LUXURIOUS COLLECTION OF SINGLE MALT WHISKIES FINISHED IN HAND SELECTED SHERRY CASKS AND CRAFTED TO REVEAL NEW DEPTHS OF CHARACTER

October 2025: Marking a bold new chapter in the Glenfiddich story, family-owned distiller, William Grant & Sons introduces Glenfiddich XS — a luxurious collection of three single malt Scotch whiskies. Crafted for moments of meaningful connection, this new expression from the world’s most awarded single malt is elevated by hand-selected sherry cask finishes to reveal extra layers of richness. Launching first in China in November 2025, Glenfiddich XS is a collection defined by depth and character revealed over time.

Created under the masterful eye of world-renowned Malt Master Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich XS takes the exceptional Glenfiddich single malts aged 15, 18, and 21 years, each finished in carefully selected Oloroso, Moscatel and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. Each expression delivers a unique flavour profile that retains the signature vibrancy of Glenfiddich whilst revealing new and surprising depths of flavours.

Designed for celebrating moments of progress, Glenfiddich XS heralds an era of elevated whisky drinking occasions that connect with purposeful enjoyment. Rooted in Glenfiddich’s signature profile, this new Glenfiddich XS collection aims to provoke the senses through enhanced maturation.

Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master, comments

“Glenfiddich XS is a whisky of gradual and powerful revelation. An exciting whisky that invites exploration and is designed to mark richer experiences. The multi-layered secondary maturation has created a subtle and sophisticated taste that unveils new depths to the liquid profile. Glenfiddich XS is a whisky crafted with a new generation of whisky drinkers in mind, where whisky rituals and drinking moments are being reinvented to mark special moments and meaningful connection. “

The collection begins with GLENFIDDICH XS Fifteen-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This expression takes Glenfiddich’s signature Speyside style and enhances it with an indulgent Oloroso sherry cask finish. Matured for fifteen years in a select combination of American and European oak casks, this whisky offers a sprightly balance of soft green apple notes, with warming cinnamon. Layers of light spice and gentle oak sweetness add depth and vibrancy making this a refined and refreshing expression.

GLENFIDDICH XS Eighteen-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky builds on the richness of the collection with added complexity. A harmonious marriage of American and European oak casks is elevated by a rare Moscatel sherry cask finish, imparting bold, velvety full-bodied flavours. Fragrant, caramelised fruit, treacle toffee, raisins and dried apricot weave together for a layered, evolving and balanced character.

GLENFIDDICH XS Twenty-One-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the pinnacle of the range, defined by its exquisite depth, opulence and complexity. Matured in American oak and Oloroso sherry casks before a final flourish in rare Pedro Ximénez casks, it delivers woody spice and sun-dried dates and figs, underpinned by full-bodied layers of complex oak. This is a whisky of depth and richness to be savoured slowly, with each sip revealing further character shaped across two decades of craft.

Charlie Maclean, MBE and Master of the Quaich comments,

“All three expressions surprised me. Finishing in different styles of sherry-seasoned casks has given each whisky a greater depth of character an added dimension and complexity, while not masking the original character of the distillate. By design, the sherry influence is subtle and understated.”

A showcase of Glenfiddich’s leadership within global luxury whisky, The Glenfiddich XS collection debuts with a design that fuses timeless heritage with modern elegance. The refreshed Glenfiddich stag and wordmark embody craft, depth and confident presence, encased within a re-designed front- opening box adorned with gold accents and ribbon detail. Together, these elements elevate Glenfiddich into a contemporary symbol of luxury with enduring global resonance.

Dave Broom, Founder of The Whisky Manual comments;

“Using a base of mature stock aged in both ex-sherry and ex-American oak casks then finished in either Oloroso, Moscatel or Pedro Ximénez, three different expressions of the distillery’s character are shown. Its base of fresh apple and grass, the chocolate note which develops over time; its ability to absorb flavour while retaining an energy that allows it to continue to evolve over decades. This is a welcome extension to the Glenfiddich range which will hopefully introduce its qualities to a new audience.”

Crafted for elevated moments of connection, Glenfiddich XS reveals a richer, deeper character that honour Glenfiddich’s celebration of lasting success.

To find out more on Glenfiddich XS, please visit: Glenfiddich.com

Glenfiddich XS will be available from The Glenfiddich Distillery Shop, selective whisky specialist retail and bars and restaurants across China, and in The Distiller’s Library boutiques across Asia from November 2025.