Glenfiddich präsentiert neues Design für ihre Core Range – eine neue Ära für den Malt, der Malts populär machte

Was wir in unserem Artikel über den TTB-Eintrag des Glenfiddich 12yo American Oak vermutet hatten, erweist sich als richtig: Die Speyside-Brennerei Glenfiddich stellt das Erscheinunsgbild ihrer Core Range komplett um und gibt den Flaschen, aber auch den Verpackungen ein neues, geradliniges Design – ohne dabei an der Flaschenform selbst zu drehen.

Im Zentrum des Designs steht immer noch der ikonische Hirsch, ansonsten agiert man eher reduziert, was die Schriftmenge anbelangt. Auch das Design der Dose wurde simplifiuert. Hier die offizelle Presseaussendung, die Details zur Umgestaltung erklärt:

GLENFIDDICH REVEALS A BOLD NEW VISUAL DIRECTION EMBRACING ITS COURAGEOUS SPIRIT TO SIGNAL A NEW ERA FOR THE MALT THAT MADE MALTS FAMOUS

February 2026: Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, unveils a bold new visual identity, setting the scene for its next chapter. Crafted for a contemporary audience, the refreshed look balances modernity with heritage, drawing on resurfaced icons from the Glenfiddich family archive spanning more than five generations. The result honours Glenfiddich’s 139-year legacy while reinforcing its status as a British-born luxury icon. With one eye on the past and the other firmly fixed on the future, the new Glenfiddich design language intertwines the distillery’s rich history with a timeless modernity.

Steeped in storytelling, Glenfiddich’s redesign is inspired by the pioneering releases of the 1960s, when the brand helped establish Single Malt Scotch Whisky as an international spirits category.

Central to the refreshed design is the iconic stag, which has featured on the bottle since the 1960s and was originally inspired by Sir Edwin Landseer’s 1851 painting The Monarch of the Glen. Capturing the landscape of Glenfiddich’s home in Speyside with depth and organic movement, the reworked stag has been refined to reflect the character of the whisky and is framed by the distillery’s founding year of 1887. Glenfiddich’s famed wordmark has also been reimagined: the sans-serif typography evokes modernity while paying tribute to British type design and the wordmark that first appeared on its bottles in the 1960s.

Still proudly family-owned, the pioneering spirit of William Grant, who laid the foundation stone of the distillery in 1887, continues to guide and shape Glenfiddich today. As one of the largest family-owned Scotch whisky distilleries in Scotland, the brand remains deeply rooted in its founding values. The reworked Grant Family Crest, elevated and embossed within the new packaging, features the motto “Stand Fast,” underscoring the family’s steadfast custodianship and serving as a testament to Glenfiddich’s enduring sense of place, people and craft.

The design purposefully underscores Glenfiddich’s deep roots in Speyside and its unwavering purity of craft, where the whisky continues to be distilled using the pristine waters of the Robbie Dhu spring.

Reflecting this same philosophy, Glenfiddich’s liquid remains true to its distinctive house style, blending generations of heritage with forward-thinking craftsmanship — from the audacious vision of its first Malt Master, William Grant, through to today’s sixth Malt Master, Brian Kinsman.

Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master, comments:

“Innovation has always been part of Glenfiddich’s DNA. The distillery was founded by people who weren’t afraid to take risks, and that spirit still guides us today. It remains a driving force behind Glenfiddich’s status as the world’s most awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky.* As Glenfiddich looks to the future with new cask finishes, maturation techniques and collaborations that challenge perceptions of single malt, the brand remains rooted in continuity, with deep respect for what has come before.”

Signalling a purposeful evolution for the single malt that helped bring single malt Scotch whisky to a global audience, the design embraces bold restraint, luxurious consistency and refined textural detailing. Elegant in its simplicity, it has been carefully considered to create space for layered storytelling around Glenfiddich’s heritage, craft and sense of place.

Will Peacock, Global Brand Managing Director, William Grant s Sons, comments:

“With Glenfiddich’s design evolution, we are pleased to reveal a refreshed look that honours the past of this 13S-year-old whisky while celebrating a timeless modernity. This latest transformation reflects Glenfiddich’s living legacy as a British luxury icon while setting the scene for its next chapter.”

With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a growing global audience for luxury whisky, Glenfiddich continues to forge forward as a British luxury icon through global cultural partnerships, including Aston Martin and the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team — most recently seen with the unveiling of the new Glenfiddich identity on the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team 2026 car. The new packaging design will roll out globally from April 2026, confidently signalling further innovations to come.

To find out more about Glenfiddich, please visit Glenfiddich.com.