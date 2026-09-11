Neu: Pappy Van Winkle Collection 2026 – sechs limitierte Abfüllungen im Alter von 10 bis 23 Jahren nun in den USA erhältlich

Es ist so ein wenig der höchste Feiertag für Sammler von besonderem Bourbon, wenn Die Familie Van Winkle die jährliche Collection auf den Markt bringt (wir berichteten zum Beispiel 2024 und 2025 darüber). Sechs Abfüllungen sind es in der Regel, und sechs sind es auch in diesem Jahr in der Pappy Van Winkle Collection 2026, die nun in limitierter Menge in den USA bei ausgesuchten Verkäufern erhältlich ist und die dann oft am Sekundärmarkt weitaus höhere Preise erzielen (siehe hier).

Durch die Bank gab es moderate Preiserhöhungen, aber zwei de Abfüllungen, der 13-year Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye und der 23-year Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon haben sich im Preis nicht verändert und liegen bei 300 bzw. 500 Dollar für die Flasche. Die angegebenen Preise unten in der Presseaussendung sind allerdings empfohlene Verkaufspreise – die Nachfrage bringt viele Händler dazu, einen Aufschlag darauf zu verlangen.

Ja, es ist nicht einfach, von Deutschland aus an die Flaschen zu kommen, aber wer es versuchen will, hat untenstehend alle Infos zu den einzelnen Bottlings vor sich:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

The Van Winkle Family Announces the 2026 Release of Its Annual Whiskey Collection

FRANKFORT, Ky (September 10, 2026) – Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery and Buffalo Trace Distillery today announced that the 2026 Van Winkle Whiskey Collection is on its way, once again delivering one of American whiskey’s most sought-after and closely watched annual releases.



Produced in highly limited quantities, the collection represents four generations of Van Winkle whiskey-making tradition and decades of patience, with six aged expressions ranging from ten to twenty-three years. The 2026 collection includes Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10-Year-Old, Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12-Year-Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old, and Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old.

“Every year, we look forward to the opportunity to share these whiskeys with people who have followed our family’s story and appreciate the time and care behind each bottle. There are no shortcuts when you’re talking about whiskey that has spent this many years aging. Our responsibility is to remain patient, protect the quality and carry forward the standards our family has valued for generations.” Preston Van Winkle, Vice-President and 4th Generation, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery

While the six expressions return each year, every release offers something that can never be replicated again. Time and maturation leave a distinct imprint on each barrel, creating subtle variations in character from one release to the next. Each year, the Van Winkle family and Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley carefully select only the barrels that meet the exacting standards established for each expression, making every bottling a singular reflection of patience, craftmanship and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

The Van Winkle family’s legacy in American whiskey dates more than a century, beginning in the late 1800s when Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle, Sr. started his career with Louisville’s W.L. Weller & Sons before helping establish the Stitzel-Weller Distillery, which opened in 1935. His commitment to quality and carefully aged whiskey laid the foundation for the Van Winkle Collection, a celebrated family of bourbon and rye whiskeys that carries his name and enduring philosophy. In 2002, the Van Winkle family partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, where that legacy continues today through the careful crafting and aging of each expression.

The 2026 Van Winkle Collection will be available in limited quantities to retailers, bars and restaurants across the United States via Sazerac’s distribution network at varying retail prices. The suggested retail prices for the 2026 collection are as follows (local fees/taxes apply):



Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon 10-Year-Old – $169.99

Vanilla and caramel unfold on the nose, complemented by rich pecan and seasoned oak. The palate is beautifully smooth and mellow, balancing robust wheat and ripe cherry against a deepening presence of oak. The finish is long and smoky, with lingering fruit and warm spice giving way to refined oak tannins.

Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12-Year-Old – $199.99

Dried mango and spiced peach lend an elegant fruit character, with cocoa adding subtle depth. Honey unfolds across the palate alongside seasoned oak and tobacco, creating a rich interplay of sweetness and structure. The finish is beautifully balanced and dry, leaving a lingering trace of warmth.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old – $299.99

Rich and commanding, this 15-year-old bourbon balances the sweetness of caramel corn and vanilla with layers of leather, seasoned oak and complex fruit. Its depth builds across the palate before resolving into an exceptionally smooth finish, where warm spice meets lingering oak tannins.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old– $399.99

Two decades of maturation reveal themselves in a whiskey of exceptional depth, elegance, and presence. Intense yet remarkably smooth, the palate opens with vibrant citrus zest before unfolding into delicate sherry notes, dried fruit and vanilla, each layer emerging with measured complexity and beautifully composed balance. The finish is extraordinarily long and elegant, lingering with a richness and refinement that speaks to the patience behind every bottle.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old – $499.99

Twenty-three years of patience are expressed in remarkable depth, with ripe apple and cherry bringing brightness to layers of caramel, deeply developed oak and tobacco, all underscored by a subtle trace of chocolate. The palate is commanding and beautifully structured, allowing the pronounced wood character to take center stage while an elegant caramel sweetness provides richness and balance. Long after the sip, that sweetness endures with an exceptionally lingering finish defined by mature oak, rich caramel and unmistakable refinement.

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old – $299.99.

An elegant, softly spiced nose reveals chestnut, vanilla and fruit, unfolding with understated warmth. Cocoa and vanilla lend richness to the palate, accented by vibrant spice and a refined touch of white pepper. The finish is exceptionally long and complex, as caramel and lingering spice settle into beautifully dry oak.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching this collection become something that means a great deal not only to our family, but to people around the world. For me, each bottle is a connection to the generations who came before us and to the patience, pride and traditions they passed down. Seeing that same appreciation carried forward by the people who seek out these whiskeys year after year is incredibly special to our family.” Julian P. Van Winkle III, President, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery

The Van Winkle family reminds fans that neither they nor Buffalo Trace Distillery controls prices set by individual retailers and strongly recommends purchasing Van Winkle whiskeys only through licensed sellers. Purchases made through unlicensed secondary markets or online sellers may carry an increased risk of counterfeit products, fraud, and alcohol scams.

Consumers who believe they may have purchased a counterfeit bottle or been the victim of a scam should not consume the product. They are encouraged to report the incident to the Better Business Bureau and their State Attorney General’s office, and to contact their credit card provider regarding available fraud protection policies.

To learn more about the Van Winkle family of bourbons, visit www.oldripvanwinkle.com.

About Van Winkle Bourbon

The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery carries a proud four-generation legacy. The Van Winkle family’s roots in the bourbon industry trace back to the late 1800s with Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle, Sr., who began his career as a traveling salesman for the W.L. Weller and Sons wholesale house in Louisville. In time, Pappy and his colleague, fellow salesman Alex Farnsley, purchased the wholesale house and joined forces with A. Ph. Stitzel, purchasing his distillery. Together, the three merged their ventures, creating the renowned Stitzel-Weller Distillery after Prohibition.

In May of 1935 at the age of 61, Pappy opened the newly completed Stitzel-Weller Distillery in South Louisville. Its prominent brands were W.L. Weller, Old Fitzgerald, Rebel Yell, and Cabin Still. Pappy had a heavy influence on the operations there until his death at the age of 91. His son, Julian, Jr. took over operations until he was forced by stockholders to sell the distillery in 1972. The rights to all of their brands were sold to Norton Simon, Inc. Later, United Distillers, who eventually ended up with the Stitzel-Weller Distillery, sold off all of the original labels around 1999.

After selling the distillery, Julian Jr. resurrected a pre-Prohibition label, the only one to which the Van Winkles kept the rights, called Old Rip Van Winkle. He used whiskey stocks from the old distillery to supply his brand. Julian Jr.’s son, Julian, III took over in 1981 when Julian, Jr. passed away. Julian III has continued with the Van Winkle tradition of producing high-quality wheated bourbon. His son, Preston, joined the company in 2001 and the Van Winkles look to continue that tradition for generations to come.

In 2002, the Van Winkle family partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, reuniting the Van Winkle and Weller bourbons under one roof. The collaboration was a natural fit, as Buffalo Trace was already producing the wheated mash bill used in Weller bourbon. Today, all Van Winkle whiskey is crafted at Buffalo Trace Distillery, produced with the same uncompromising standards the family has upheld for generations. Learn more about the Van Winkle family of bourbons at www.oldripvanwinkle.com.

