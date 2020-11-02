Neu: The Macallan Easter Elchies Black 2020 Release

Die dritte und letzte Ausgabe der Serie, in der Whisky mit rauchiger Stilistik und höherer Alkoholstärke präsentiert werden, ist angekündigt: Die The Macallan Easter Elchies Black 2020 Release kann ab sofort bei Macallan auf der Webseite über ein Lossystem gekauft werden.

Was gibt es über den mit 50% vol. abgefüllten Macallan zu sagen? Hier die Originalbeschreibung:

Inspired by the dusk of an autumn evening in the Scottish Highlands and the captivating firelight glowing through the windows of Easter Elchies House, Easter Elchies Black 2020 Release is a distinctively smoky and full-bodied expression influenced by The Macallan’s heritage and craft. Rich and dark with a sweet smokiness, the peerless single malt pays homage to Easter Elchies House and reflects The Macallan’s unrivalled commitment to the mastery of spirit and wood.

Situated on a hillside overlooking the River Spey, Easter Elchies House is an 18th century Highland Manor home which lies at the heart of The Macallan’s 485-acre estate and has been synonymous with the exclusive character of the Speyside single malt since its founding in 1824. Built in 1700 from locally quarried sandstone, the turreted house with its crow-stepped gables watches over the silent warehouses where the precious spirit slowly matures in exceptional oak casks.