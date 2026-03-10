Neu von Bruichladdich: Bruichladdich Old Skool 10yo

Whiskyexpers-Leser wissen seit kurz vor Weihnachten, dass er kommt (siehe unseren Bericht hier), nun ist er auch offiziell erhältlich: Der Bruichladdich Old Skool 10yo, eine limitierte Abfüllung zum 25. Geburstag der Brennerei.

Der zehn Jahre alte Whisky wurde mit Gerste gebrannt, die zu 100% auf Islay reifte, und die weiteren Spezifikationen sind wie folgt:

MALTING: Unpeated

AGE: 10 Aged Years

ISLAY GROWERS: The malting barley has been grown and harvested on the following 14 Islay farms: Claggan Farm, Coull Farm, Craigens Farm, Cruach Farm, Dunlossit Estate, Eorrabus Farm, Island Farm, Islay Estate, Kilchiaran Farm, Mulindry Farm, Rockside Farm, Ronnachmore Farm, Starchmill Farm and Sunderland Farm.

MATURATION PROFILE: Old Skool consists of spirit matured primarily in selected first fill bourbon casks (95%) with a parcel matured in first fill Sauternes white wine casks (5%).

STRENGTH: 50% ABV

Bruichladdlich bezeichnet die Abfüllung als einen Tribut an die Farmer, mit denen man seit 2001 auf Islay zusammenarbeitet. Zu Beginn war es eine einzige Farm, nun sind es 14.

When our founders reopened the distillery in 2001, they set course to carve out a more authentic, progressive and transparent vision for the industry. They believed in terroir, championing flavour and harnessing whisky’s raw ingredients – all while ensuring Islay and the local island community was at the heart of every decision they made. Distilled using 100% Islay barley, Bruichladdich Old Skool is a tribute to this unwavering commitment. We have been working directly with local growers for over two decades to grow and harvest our malting barley on Islay. Beyond delicious flavour, ultra-high provenance and traceability alone, working with our local farmers allows us to support our vital agricultural community and add value beyond our distillery gates. This commemorative, 10 Year Old single malt Scotch whisky is a true celebration of our island home. Featuring a retro inspired Bruichladdich label, taking cues from the brand’s bottlings from the 1980s. Merging Bruichladdich’s old look with its new, modern identity, the single malt whisky is housed in Bruichladdich’s proprietary bottle, which contains 60% recycled glass content.

Hier noch die Tasting Notes:

Nose: A vibrant medley of ripe stoned fruits opens on the nose with apricot, nectarine, and red plum. Creamy vanilla custard and barley sugar are complemented with delicate notes of orange blossom and fresh geranium leaves, while a soft, briny sea breeze brings a coastal freshness. Hints of soft coconut and crème caramel emerge, balancing beautifully with the malted barley.

Palate: The palate is balanced and viscous, with juicy stoned fruits adding a bright citrus lift. Layers of soft barley sugar, stewed pear and ripe apple come to the fore, with the quality oak bringing notes of creamy coconut and caramelised vanilla custard. Warming clove and ginger offer gentle spice, with toasted almond, golden brown sugar, and a hint of minerality giving the whisky depth, complexity and structure.

Finish: Apricot jam and toasted coconut settle on the finish, with a vibrant hint of grapefruit and lemon zest. Sweet barley sugar lingers with smouldering embers of gently toasted oak.

Den neuen Bruichladdich Old Skool 10yo hat man ein Label verpasst, das an die 1980er-Jahre erinnert – alte Schule eben. Die mit 50% vol. abgefüllte Edition kann auf der Webseite der Destillerie bestellt werden. Preis dort: 60 Pfund.