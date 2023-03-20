Neu von Douglas Laing: Rock Island 14-Years-Old Sherry Edition

Der unabhängige Abfüller Douglas Laing aus Glasgow hat heute die neue Rock Island 14-Years-Old Sherry Edition vorgestellt, abgefüllt mit 48,6% vol. Alkohol. Der 14 Jahre alte Blended Malt aus Whiskys von den schottischen Inseln (Orkney, Arran, Jura, und Islay) wird noch in diesem Monat bei Fachhändlern in Europa, Asien und den USA erscheinen – in UK kostet er 65 Pfund. Er folgt der ersten Abfüllung aus dem Jahr 2020 nach, über die wir hier berichteten.

Alles Weitere, so zum Beispiel die originalen Tasting Notes, können Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung lesen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DOUGLAS LAING REVEALS NEW ROCK ISLAND 14-YEARS-OLD SHERRY EDITION BOTTLING

Independent Scotch Whisky distillers, blenders, and bottlers, Douglas Laing & Co, reveal a new Limited Release: Rock Island 14-Years-Old Sherry Edition.

This latest bottling follows in the footsteps of the original Rock Island Sherry Edition Douglas Laing & Co. released back in the summer of 2020, and to great success, showcased Rock Island’s maritime spirit balanced by a spicy, sherried warmth after maturing predominantly in Sherry casks.

This new release is said to “elevate the already supreme Rock Island Sherry spirit to the next level” whilst boasting a premium maritime look and feel featuring blue, grey and white colourways finished with blue foil ing detailing. The spirit is a marriage of Single Cask Single Malts from Orkney, Arran, Jura, and Islay, all aged for 14 years, predominantly in Sherry casks.

Emma Reid, Rock Island’s Brand Manager commented:

“The Rock Island brand highlights the very best of our most proclaimed Whisky-making islands. The complex flavours found throughout Scotland’s islands are incomparable and together they marry harmoniously to create a sweetly peated style that beginners and aficionados alike can enjoy. In Rock Island 14-year-old Sherry Edition, we have artfully combined two of the most popular styles of Scotch Whisky, Sherry matured and Peated, to elevate the spirit by adding fruitiness and spice alongside the signature maritime smoke. By maturing the spirit for 14 years, we have allowed the Whisky time to develop depth of flavour whilst maturing in rich Sherry casks.”

The original Rock Island Malt Scotch Whisky is a marriage of Single Cask Single Malts distilled only on Scotland’s Whisky islands. The resulting spirit boasts a complex balance of maritime flavours, with waves of sweet, salty, smoky, and earthy notes and accordingly has been decorated with several high-profile industry awards over the years, including double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Packaged in a premium, blue-foiled gift tube and bottled at 46.8% ABV, this limited-edition maritime Malt is proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration, in line with the Douglas Laing family’s ethos of bottling whisky ‘as natural as it gets’. This edition is expected to retail at £65.00 and will be available from specialist retailers and online across Europe, Americas, and Asia Pacific.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: The nose bursts with an oceanic freshness, followed by wafts of peat smoke with sweet red grapes.

Palate: The palate rolls with waves of sea salt, baking spices and maple-cured bacon.

Finish: The finish drifts on and on with subtle notes of bonfire ash, manuka honey and rich dark fruits.

ABOUT ROCK ISLAND

Instagram: @rockisland_whisky

Facebook: /dlrockisland

Rock Island joined Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts range in 2015, offering consumers the opportunity to taste the ultimate distillation of Scotland’s Whisky Islands, in one delicious glass. The multi award-winning Small Batch Scotch is a marriage of Single Cask Single Malts from Orkney, Arran, Jura, and Islay. The truly unique spirit is celebrated for its beautifully complex flavour profile. The sweet, salty, smoky, and earthy notes earn this maritime Malt the reputation of being the ultimate dram to pair with seafood. Rock Island is offered at high alcohol strength and always without colouring or chill-filtration. Since 2015, the core range has grown to encompass a 10-year-old and Sherry Edition offering for specialist retail, plus occasional limited releases.