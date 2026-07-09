Neu: Wolfburn Sowilo – die 16. Ausgabe der Kylver Serie

Ab sofort im Onlineshop der Destillerie und in Thurso bei Wolfburn vor Ort erhältlich ist die 16. Ausgabe der Kylver Serie, Wolfburn Sowilo – im alten Runenalphabet steht das Zeichen für die Sonne. Diesmal ist es ein leicht getorfter Wolfburn aus drei Fässern, und das auf Wunsch der Fanbase der Brennerei:
Die Tasting Notes des mit 53% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten Wolfburn Sowilo lesen sich wie folgt:
ON THE NOSE
Gentle peat smoke rises first, carrying hints of sea air and smouldering driftwood. A touch of coastal salinity mingles with notes of orchard fruit, vanilla pod and honeyed malt, while subtle oak and freshly cut wood shavings add depth and character.
ON THE PALATE
Soft floral notes lead the way before giving way to sweet raisins, ripe pear and delicate citrus. Layers of creamy malt and vanilla develop across the palate, complemented by light spices of white pepper and nutmeg. A gentle honey sweetness emerges towards the end, balancing the whisky’s elegant smoky character.
FINISH
The finish is long, smooth and warming, with lingering notes of soft peat smoke, toasted oak and sweet malt. A delicate maritime freshness remains on the palate, inviting the next sip.
120 Euro kostet die Flasche onlone, 730 davon wurden abgefüllt,