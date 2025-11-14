Neu: Yellow Spot 18 Year Old Single Cask

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem familiengeführten Wein- und Spirituosenhändler Mitchell & Son präsentiert Irish Dsitillers die neue Abfüllung Yellow Spot 18 Year Old Single Cask. Der dreifach im Jahr 2006 destillierte Pot Still Irish Whiskey reifte zunächst in einer Kombination aus Bourbon- und Oloroso-Sherryfässern. Nach seiner Vermählung genoss der Irish Whiskey ein Finish in einem first-fill Málaga Wine Cask. Abgefüllt mit 58 % Vol. in Fassstärke, konnten aus diesem Cask No – 41189 insgesamt 600 einzeln nummerierte Flaschen abgefüllt werden.

Official Tasting Notes

Nose

Opens with notes of dark berry fruits and sun kissed raisins, intertwined with aromatic aromas of forest honey and woodland spices. The sweet nature of this whiskey continues to build, imparting notes of vanilla and caramel accompanied by roasted hazelnuts and pecan.

Taste

Delicate tannins at first with hints of dark chocolate and freshly roasted coffee beans. The fruits evolve from dried fig and raisins to crisp and zesty orange peel, while the pot still spices and seasoned oak remain constant throughout, imparting notes of cinnamon and freshly cut ginger.

Finish

Lingering finish which sees the forest and citrus fruits slowly fading, leaving the pot still spices and the wine seasoned oak to have the last word.

Yellow Spot 18 Year Old Single Cask ist erhältlich in den Mitchell & Son Stores und unter www.mitchellandson.com. Hier ist der Preis mit 482,77 € angegeben.