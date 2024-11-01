Neuer schottischer unabhängiger Abfüller Living Souls startet mit vier Bottlings – auch in Deutschland

Dass es immer wieder neue unabhängige Abfüller gibt, ist nichts Ungewöhnliches – aber mit welchen vier Bottlings der neue Abfüller Living Souls aus Glasgow den Markt in Schottland und Deutschland (hier über den Importeur und Distributor Alba Import) betritt, ist es schon: Zwei Blends, ein Blended Malt aus Islay und ein Single Malt, der eine Mischung aus Tobermory und Ledaig (der rauchigen Variante von Tobermory) ist, sind Batch #1, mit dem man sich einen Namen machen will. Und auch bei den Preisen bewegt man sich in einem interessanten Bereich zwischen 50 und 135 Pfund.

Wir dürfen Ihnen hier die vier Whiskys und den Abfüller vorstellen:

Spirits Brand Living Souls Celebrates Launch with Batch #1 Whiskies Including 40YO Blend

New Scottish spirits firm unveils four remarkable expressions

Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2024 –– Living Souls, a dynamic new Scottish spirits brand specialising in small batch and single cask releases, has announced its official launch. The independent bottler’s inaugural collection, Batch #1, showcases no fewer than four exceptional whiskies and sets a high bar for quality and craftsmanship out of the gate.

Living Souls is the brainchild of three industry contemporaries: John Torrance, a spirit sourcing specialist who formerly served as head of operations at Douglas Laing and general manager at Tullibardine; Jamie Williamson, founder of UK spirits distributor Kilninian Drinks Co.; and Calum Leslie, creator of PeatReekers and ex- head of innovation at Loch Lomond Group. The three friends have combined their expertise and passion for fine spirits and poured it into a brand that creates memorable limited-edition whiskies that are perfect for big occasions and celebrations.

“With Living Souls we’re not just introducing new whiskies, we’re setting the scene for unforgettable experiences,” says John Torrance. “Each expression in Batch #1 has been carefully selected to offer something special to connoisseurs and collectors alike, setting the tone for future releases.”

Batch #1 comprises four distinctive whiskies:

A 15-Year-Old Blended Scotch (46% ABV): Drawn from Living Souls’ solera system, to which exciting new whiskies are continually added, this blend evokes the casual opulence of a twilight dinner by the coast with notes of sherry and tapas-style meats. RRP £49.50

An 18-Year-Old Ledaig Single Malt (41% ABV): Aged in refill butts and hogsheads and ideal for cosy evenings, the blend of 18-year-old Ledaig and Tobermory single malts provides a peaceful, pastoral whisky with elements of fresh apple and smoke. RRP £100

A 19-Year-Old Islay Blended Malt (42% ABV): A “Kildalton” Islay blended malt matured in refill bourbon and sherry casks, this 19-year-old is tailor-made for bonfire nights, featuring all the classic Islay hallmarks of peat-smoke and briny sea air. RRP £135.

A 40-Year-Old Blended Scotch (41.2% ABV): Laid down to marry in 1998 in a single refill sherry butt, the exceptionally well-aged blend boasts notes of ripe, juicy fruit and woodsy freshness, showcasing the depth of flavour and complexity that comes with time. RRP £125

“Our main goal with Batch #1 was to create a range that appeals to various palates while maintaining the same uncompromising standards of quality,”

says Jamie Williamson, whose whisky industry experience spans 15 years.

“We believe and certainly hope that this first quartet has achieved that balance nicely.” “As an independent bottler, we have the freedom to explore and select the very best spirits,”

adds Calum Leslie.

“This flexibility allows us to focus entirely on creating unique flavour profiles that truly stand out. We are already hard at work on Batch #2, and we can’t wait for people to see what else we have in store.”

Living Souls’ Batch #1 will be available from specialist retailers throughout the UK: a complete list of stockists can be found at www.livingsoulswhisky.com. The whiskies will also be available for sale in Germany, with distribution to France and Italy likely in the near future.

About Living Souls:

Living Souls is a Scottish spirits brand specialising in small batch and single cask releases. Founded by John Torrance, Jamie Williamson and Calum Leslie, the independent bottler is committed to creating outstanding limited-edition whiskies that elevate any special occasion. With a focus on quality, innovation, and memorable experiences, Living Souls aims to make a major impact in the European spirits market.