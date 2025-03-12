Tobermory bringt letztes Bottling aus der Hebridean Serie: Tobermory 27yo

Die fünfte und letzte Abfüllung in der Hebridean Serie der Inselbrennerei Tobermory auf der Isle of Mull ist soeben erschienen. Dabei handelt es sich um den Tobermory 27-Year-Old – gefinisht in González Byass sherry casks und limitiert auf 2.857 Flaschen weltweit. Der Tobermory 27-Year-Old wird um 395 Pfund, umgerechnet ca. 470 Euro, zum Verkauf stehen.

Hier die Pressemitteilung samt Statements, die uns aus der Brennerei dazu erreichte:

Tobermory Distillery launches final instalment in exclusive Hebridean Series

Tobermory 27-Year-Old is the fifth and final collectable bottle to be unveiled in the exclusive Hebridean Series.

The final expression takes inspiration from Duart Castle, which overlooks the Sound of Mull and is one of the last sights people see as they depart Mull, capturing the essence of farewell.

The 27-year-old sherried single malt is finished in hand-selected González Byass sherry casks, RRP £395, with just 2,857 bottles available globally.

Tobermory 27-Year-Old has the fewest bottles produced in the whole series, making it the most limited release within the collection of five single malts.

Tobermory Distillery is announcing the fifth and final expression in its exclusive and collectable annual Hebridean Series release. With only 2,857 bottles in circulation globally, the whisky encapsulates the colourful character and spirit of Mull, paying homage to its rugged island home. It is now available to purchase globally (Wednesday 12 March 2025).

Expression 5, inspired by Duart Castle, is a 27-year-old sherried single malt, finished for 12 years in hand-selected González Byass Sherry Casks, offering whisky collectors and enthusiasts a chance to complete their collection.

Tobermory Distillery is a boutique, artisanal whisky producer, where scarcity and rarity define the award-winning Hebridean Series which has garnered multiple International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) accolades each year since its first launch in 2021, taking home various bronze, silver and gold awards. Each bottle in the series has been inspired by a different aspect of Tobermory’s island home. Shaped by the island’s gentle oceanic climate and vibrant landscape, this exclusive collection of single malts embodies Tobermory’s deep connection with the wildlife, flora, and fauna that shape the natural beauty of Mull.

Expression 5 in the series, Tobermory 27-Year-Old, has the fewest bottles produced in the whole series, with only 2,857 bottles available globally, making it the rarest release in the collection. This single malt pays homage to the heritage of the island and was inspired by Duart Castle, a location that has guided travellers to and from Mull since the 13th century. Duart Castle is an iconic part of the Mull skyline, overlooking the Sound of Mull. It represents the island’s centuries-old connection with the global seafaring community and is one of the last things travellers see as they depart the island, symbolic of farewells. It is only fitting that this final expression in the series takes inspiration from this landmark.

This release sees the Distillery’s much-loved Tobermory 15-year-old, initially matured in bourbon cask, undergo a further 12 year finish in supreme quality González Byass sherry casks. For those who have collected the entire series, this final release marks a journey spanning 125 years of whisky craftsmanship.

This rich sherried malt boasts signature Tobermory notes of pineapple and toffee caramel with the indulgence of marmalade, cinnamon spice, and the delicate sweetness of fig rolls, blackcurrant, brambles, and honey-roasted nuts.

On the nose, the aroma is rich, with the scent of cinnamon, pastries and dark black fruits in this full-bodied bottling. Sweet apricot and dried figs are joined by the earthy notes of toasted oak, all rounded off with a bright twist of orange zest. A thick layer of marmalade spreads across the palate, complimented by warming cinnamon spice. These deep flavours unfold to reveal fig rolls, blackcurrant, and brambles, with a touch of honey-roasted nuts and a hint of treacle toffee.

Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Tobermory Distillery, has eagerly anticipated the launch of the final instalment of the Hebridean Series. She said:

“The Hebridean Series is a collection of sherried single malt whiskies, which showcase the magic and diverse character of Mull. Each expression in the series offers a unique balance of spice, oak and rich flavour, shaped by time and the wonderfully unpredictable nature of maturation. “From the smooth vanilla and honeyed layers of Tobermory 23- and 25-Year-Olds, to the bold, spiced depth of the 24- and 26-Year-Olds, and finishing the series with the treacle-toffee richness of Tobermory 27-Year-Old, each expression in the series reveals the impact of an extra year in cask. “While we have guided the flavour profile through each expression’s ABV, ultimately it’s the cask which tells its own story, making each dram a unique and very special discovery.”

She added:

“It has been an absolute delight working on the Hebridean Series, bringing this artisanal, small-batch collection of single malts to life. From croft to castle, sky to shore, our Hebridean Series has been inspired by Mull.”

Tobermory’s exclusive stockist of the Hebridean Series, Berry Bros. & Rudd, has had the pleasure of releasing each bottle in the series before becoming readily available to members of the public. Britain’s oldest family-run spirits and wine merchant had exclusivity from 26 February until today (12 March), and hosted an intimate tasting in collaboration with Tobermory Distillery a few weeks back. Customers who have supported each Hebridean Series launch over the past four years previewed this remarkably rare and collectable whisky.

Rob Whitehead, Spirits Buyer at Berry Bros. & Rudd said:

“With so many wonderful distilleries making brilliant whisky in Scotland, it is always delightful to share a dram with our friends on Mull. Very few single malt producers pre-date Tobermory, which was established in 1798, the year our own business celebrated our first centenary, and even fewer can boast a whisky-making team as talented as that working at Tobermory under Julieann Fernandez. With centuries of delicious whiskies distilled, bottled and poured, and notwithstanding the rich vein of form currently being enjoyed, it may even be that the best is yet to come.”

This run is a rare small-batch release and has limited availability, with only 2,857 70cl bottles available globally, priced at £395. Expression 5, Tobermory 27 Year Old, has the highest ABV (53.1%) from the exclusive series and has the fewest bottles released compared to previous bottles from the Hebridean Series. The premium packaging ensures this bottle will sit comfortably in any collector’s lineup.

To find out more about the Hebridean Series and to shop the newest release, Tobermory 27 Year Old, available globally from selected specialist retailers and the Tobermory Distillery (in-person and online) from Wednesday 12 March, visit www.tobermorydistillery.com.