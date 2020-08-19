PR: Acht neue Abfüllungen aus Tobermory, Deanston und Bunnahabhain offiziell vorgestellt

Jede Menge Neues gibt es aus den drei Destillerien der südafrikanischen Distell-Gruppe, Tobermory, Bunnahabhain und Deanston, zu vermelden: Mit insgesamt acht limitierten Ausgaben startet man in die neue Whiskysaison. Sechs davon haben ein besonderes Finish, einer ist in einem Weinfass gereift, der andere in einem Manzanilla Sherryfass.

Vor der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir gerne für Sie veröffentlichen, hier noch eine tabellarische Übersicht der neuen Abfüllungen:

Destillerie/Marke Abfüllung Flaschen % vol. Tobermory 2007 Tobermory Port Finish 3101 58.6 Ledaig 2007 PX Cask Finish 1345 55.5 Ledaig 1998 Marsala Finish 1126 55.8 Deanston 1991 Muscat Finish 1402 45.0 Deanston 2002 Organic Pedro Ximenez 3102 49.3 Deanston 2002 Pinot Noir 5604 50.0 Bunnahabhain Moine 1997 Pedro Ximenez Finish 1661 50.0 Bunnahabhain 2008 Manzanilla Matured 9240 52.3

Tobermory, Deanston and Bunnahabhain Distilleries unveil stunning new collection of limited-editions

Eight exceptional new limited-edition expressions have been unveiled across Distell’s Single Malt Scotch Whisky portfolio – Tobermory, Deanston and Bunnahabhain distilleries

The new expressions promise to appeal to all whisky-lovers – with an array of cask finishes to suit every palate

Mini sample kits will also be available to purchase, for those who want to join in a Global online tasting event with the distillery team later this year

Distell’s award-winning collection of Single Malt Scotch Whisky distilleries, Tobermory, Deanston and Bunnahabhain, are proud to introduce eight exceptional new expressions to the Global market.

The limited edition expressions across the three distilleries each bring unique new colour to the iconic Distell portfolio, with a rich combination of diverse and traditional cask finishes.

The artisan Tobermory Distillery on the island of Mull, known for its ties to art in nature and colourful island influences, has revealed three vibrant new expressions. First off is the Tobermory 2007 Port Pipe Finish (ABV 55.8%), matured first in refill hogsheads before transferring to Port Pipes for its final four years,

followed by two of the distilleries Ledaig peated expression; the Ledaig 1998 Marsala Finish (ABV 58.6%), matured for 21 years with four of those spent in Marsala wine casks,

and the third and final Collectors Edition 2007 Pedro Xeminez Finish (ABV 55.5%).

Deanston Distillery, hailed for its industrious spirit and sustainable production processes, has also introduced three distinct new expressions. A 2002 Organic Pedro Ximenez finish cask strength (ABV 49.3%);

a Deanston 1991 Muscat Finish (ABV 45%),

and finally, the Deanston 2002 Pinot Noir (ABV 50%).

Finally, to round off the collection,global favourite Bunnahabhain Distillery, the most northerly of the Islay distilleries, looking over the Sound of Islay, has unveiled two stunning new expressions. First is the Bunnahabhain 2008 Manzanilla Matured (ABV 55.4%), boasting a unique marriage of coastal infused flavours after carefully maturing in former Manzanilla sherry casks for 11 years,

alongside the Bunnahabhain Moine 1997 Pedro Ximenez Finish (ABV 50%), – a peppery peated cask-strength single malt.

All of the new expressions are natural in colour and non-chill filtered so their full flavours can be enjoyed as nature intended.

Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Distell, said:

“Our annual collection of limited-editions always bring the distillery team’s talent and craft to the forefront, with unique takes on our beloved core classics. And this year’s expressions are truly special.

Having been slumbering away in their casks at our distilleries around Scotland, these stunning malts are finally ready for our loyal fans to experience them. With a combined age of nearly 150 years across the eight expressions, we’ve been waiting a very long time to hear what you think.“

The distilleries will be debuting an online tasting of a selection of limited editions exclusively with TopWhiskies on Instagram in the autumn, with a unique IGTV tasting experience with Master Blender Julieann Fernandez, Distillery Manager Andrew Brown and Visitor Centre Manager Dr Billy Sinclair. These limited-edition bottlings will be available for purchase worldwide.

