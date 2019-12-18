Caskshare, ein Service des aus Edinburgh stammenden Craft Whisky Club, erlaubt es Endverbrauchern, sich flaschenweise Anteile an Whiskyfässern zu kaufen und damit nach dem Ablauf der Lagerzeit exklusive Einzelfassabfüllungen ihr Eigen zu nennen. Jetzt hat man, rechtzeitig vor Weihnachten, das Angebot nochmals um vier Fässer erweitert – wohl auch in Hinsicht auf eine mögliche Geschenkidee für Whiskyfreunde.

Bei den Fässern handelt es sich um ein 30 Liter Fass aus einem Speyside-Fass, ein ex-Bordeaux Fass und zwei Fässer, die zuvor mit australischem Rotwein befüllt waren. Sie werden nun mit getorftem Spirit der Isle of Raasay Distillery (die schon im nächsten Jahr ihren ersten eigenen Whisky auf den Markt bringen wird) belegt und dürfen bis zur Abfüllung in Ruhe reifen.

Mehr Details und die Bezugsmöglichkeit finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseinfo:

Caskshare – Democratising Single Cask Whisky

Craft Whisky Club’s Caskshare announces four new casks for the Caskshare platform – including two former Australian red wine casks.

Edinburgh, 18th December 2019 – Craft Whisky club has added four newly-filled casks from Raasay Distillery to the Caskshare platform. This latest batch of casks includes a 30-litre ‘mini’ former Speyside cask, an ex-Bordeaux red wine cask, and two former Australian red wine casks. Each of the new arrivals is filled with Raasay’s peated new make spirit.

Since firing up its’ stills for the first time in 2017, The Isle of Raasay Distillery has wasted no time in exploring the possibilities of new and unique maturation methods. Having already sourced and filled ex-rye, ex-bourbon and virgin Chinkapin Oak casks, the team has turned to the Southern Hemisphere for their most recent fillings. Two casks – an ex-Shiraz and an ex-Cabernet Sauvignon – have been imported from Australia with the intention of creating truly unique variants of Raasay single malt. Caskshare customers will have the exclusive opportunity pf enjoying the coming whisky in its preserved single cask form.

Craft Whisky Club co-founder David Nicol believes the growing varieties of casks available on Caskshare is a great sign of things to come for fans of single cask whisky:

These are such exciting times to be a whisky-fan. The variety in terms of casks that distilleries are using in maturation is unprecedented. With Caskshare, we allow consumers to the chance to be at the heart of this innovation.

Earlier in the month, the first former sherry cask was announced on the platform – a peated ex-Manzanilla cask from Raasay Distillery. Users can also reserve shares in three former Bourbon casks from Ardnamurchan Distillery, which are due to be bottled on different dates. There are plans to feature casks from a wide range of producers from Scotland and beyond in 2020.

About Caskshare

Caskshare allows whisky lovers to reserve ‘shares’ of whisky casks from their favourite distilleries, choosing between a wide variety of wood types and ages as the whisky matures. Single cask bottles will then be sent directly to buyers upon maturation, or even traded between them on this new leading-edge technology platform.

Customers pre-order cask ‘shares’ from their distillery of choice via the Caskshare online platform. Cask ownership stays with the distillery where the spirit matures into whisky and until the ageing process is complete. Once ready for bottling, whisky allocations are bottled and distributed to ‘shareholders’.

To find out more about Caskshare and how to order your share please go to http://www.caskshare.io