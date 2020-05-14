Donnerstag, 14. Mai 2020, 18:19:06
Suche auf Seite
PRRegionenSchwedenVeranstaltung

PR: Der erste KI-Whisky gewinnt Gold

Mackmyra Intelligens gewinnt beim Craft Spirits Awards-Wettbewerb des American Distilling Institute Gold und Best of Category

Händlerunterstützung WE

Die schwedische Destillerie Mackmyra freut sich außerordentlich über ihren Erfolg bei den Craft Spirits Awards des American Distilling Institute. Mackmyra Intelligens, der erste „KI-Whisky“, gewinnt Gold und Best of Category. Wir gratulieren Mackmyra ganz herzlich zu diesen Auszeichnungen und teilen mit Ihnen die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die wir heute erhielten:

The world´s first whisky created by AI wins gold

Mackmyra Intelligens, the world’s first whisky created using AI (artificial intelligence), has won Gold and Best of Category in the prestigious Craft Spirits Awards Competition organized by the American Distilling Institute.

Together with Microsoft and the Finnish technology consultant Fourkind, Mackmyra has created Mackmyra Intelligens, the world’s first whisky developed using artificial intelligence (AI). Mackmyra Intelligens was presented for the first time in May 2019, at the big tech conference The Next Web in Amsterdam and has since then received a great deal of attention worldwide.

Now Mackmyra Intelligens has been awarded a Gold and has been named Best of Category by the well-regarded Craft Spirits Awards Competition organized by the American Distilling Institute.

“Innovation has always been a key word for us at Mackmyra. Therefore, it is no coincidence that it was we who created the world’s first AI whisky. Now that an incredibly competent jury has awarded it a Gold medal and the Best of Category is great proof that what we are doing is absolutely right,”

says Angela D’Orazio, AI Whisky Mentor and Master Blender, Mackmyra.

“When we started the project, our goal was to push the boundaries of what’s possible with technology but at the same time create something that competes with the world’s best products without any gimmicks. That Intelligens has won Gold in a prestigious competition feels great. This really proves that machines can be used to augment experts in very diverse ways and I’m optimistic about what the future holds.”

says Jarno Kartela, Principal Machine Learning Partner, Fourkind.

“Creating ideas for truly innovative, new products takes time and effort. It’s been a privilege to help augment Mackmyra’s human expertise and craftsmanship with our technology in order to generate differentiated products that retain the spirit, look and feel of their brand.  We believe in a future where the power and speed of AI is paired with the ingenuity of a person or an organization empowered to break new boundaries, while respecting everyone’s right to privacy as well as ethical treatment of data. Congratulations to Mackmyra on leading here.”

Nina Lund, Retail and Consumer Goods Sector Lead, Microsoft EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)

For more information where to find Mackmyra Intelligens visit Mackmyra.com/intelligens

Vorheriger ArtikelSotheby’s startet Auktion „Distilled“

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Neue Whiskys

PR: Mackmyra veröffentlicht Moment 22

Der neue Moments ist eine Hommage an die ehemalige Preludium-Serie...
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (179)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
PR

PR: Mackmyra präsentiert den neuen Moment am 7. Mai im interaktiven Online-Tasting

Wer dabei sein will, kann sich über die Adresse in der Aussendung bewerben...
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Fremde Federn (93): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
England

Serge verkostet: Whiskys aus aller Welt

Eine Weltreise in elf Drams - and the winner is...
Weiterlesen
PR

PR: Gute Nachrichten – Mackmyra kommt ab sofort nach Hause

Aufgrund der aktuellen Situation verlegt Mackmyra alle seine Tastings auf YouTube, Social Media und Microsoft Teams
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
JJCorryIW Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskybotschaft Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Whiskyhaus Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Der erste KI-Whisky gewinnt Gold

PR
Mackmyra Intelligens gewinnt beim Craft Spirits Awards-Wettbewerb des American Distilling Institute Gold und Best of Category
Weiterlesen

Sotheby’s startet Auktion „Distilled“

Markt
Versteigert wird unter anderem der beste Whisky der Welt: Bowmore Bouquet 1966 von Silvano Samaroli
Weiterlesen

PR: Grill & Chill: Das perfekte BBQ mit Jim Beam

Cocktails
Highballs - die idealen Begleiter für den Grillabend
Weiterlesen

Bimber Distillery eröffnet „Bimber Klub“

England
Die lebenslange Mitgliedschaft bietet einige Vorteile und Goodies
Weiterlesen

Neu: Zwei Abfüllungen der Teeling Distillery

Irland
Brabazon Bottling 3 und Teeling 28 Years Old
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Macduff, der dritte und letzte Teil

Highlands
Die finale Session mit einer lahmen Ente und dem möglicherweise höchstbewerteten Macduff
Weiterlesen

Kilchoman Fèis Ìle 2020 Online Release – neuer Versuch am Donnerstag um 15 Uhr

Islay
Nach dem Zusammenbruch des Servers am Dienstag wird morgen am Nachmittag ein neuer ANlauf genommen
Weiterlesen

PR: Douglas Laing bringt The Epicurean Cognac Finish Limited Edition

Blended Malt
Die zweite Ausgabe in der The Epicurean Wood Series ist ein limitierter Whisky, der in zwei Cognac-Fässern nachgereift wurde
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
FrankBauer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Mai 2020: Glenmorangie The Original 10yo

Exclusiv
Nachdem wir im April unser Whisky des Monats ausfiel, beginnen wir im Mai wieder mit der monatlichen Kür. Und in dieser selbst...
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Ab morgen online erhältlich: Kilchoman Feis Ile 2020 12yo

Islay
Die Feis Isle Release 2020 wird ab morgen verkauft - im Beitrag auch Infos zu den Online-Events und den beiden Tasting Sets für den 28. Mai
Weiterlesen

Whisky Reviewer: Die acht größten Whiskydiebstähle aller Zeiten

Hintergrund
Whisky zieht nicht nur Genießer an, sondern leider auch Diebe...
Weiterlesen

Kilchoman Fèis Ìle 2020 Online Release – neuer Versuch am Donnerstag um 15 Uhr

Islay
Nach dem Zusammenbruch des Servers am Dienstag wird morgen am Nachmittag ein neuer ANlauf genommen
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X