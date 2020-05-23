PR: Diageo informiert über Virtual Fèis ìle 2020 bei Lagavulin und Caol Ila

Aus London, von Diageo UK, erreicht uns eine Information über die Veranstaltungen der beiden zum Konzern gehörigen Destillerien auf Islay, Caol Ila und Lagavulin. Mit Lagavulin geht es heute los, Caol Ila ist dann am Montag dran. Beide Destillerien haben ihr virtuelles Programm auf Facebook geplant, ohne Account dort ist dann leider Mattscheibe.

Hier jedenfalls die Rahmeninfos und die Links zu den beiden Facebook-Pages:

Virtual Fèis ìle 2020

It’s that time of year again – the time when fans of whisky usually travel by plane, train and automobile (and ferry) to the island of Islay. You’d be packing your bags in anticipation of tasting exciting whiskies and meeting friends, both new and old. Meanwhile we’d be polishing the spirit-safes, painting thesigns and pouring new whiskies for you to try. Not this year though. This year everything has changed, everywhere. Fèis Ìle couldn’t possibly go ahead as usual, but as with many things today, it can step into the virtual world instead.

There can be no substitute for sharing a dram in the Lagavulin warehouse, or gazing across the water with a dram of Caol Ila in your hand, but we’re going to do our very best to bring as much of this as possible into your hjomes with our Virtual Fèis ìle. As is tradition we’ll be opening the celebrations with Lagavulin Day on Saturday 23rd May starting at 6pm (UKtime) and then hosting Caol Ila Day on Monday 25th May at 6pm (UKtime) – both LIVE on the Friends of the Classic Malts Page.

Click on Lagavulin or Caol Ila to stay up to date and connect with friends and whisky fans from around the world before we all go live together on Saturday and Monday.

Sign up and stay tuned for the full programme of events coming your way very soon.

P.S. – Before you ask, we will be sharing more information about the Fèis Bottlings from both distilleries very soon – watch this space…

Please do not travel to Islay, we areclosed due to COVID-19 until further notice. We truly look forward to welcoming you again when it is safe to do so.