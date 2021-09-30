PR: Diageo Special Releases 2021 – Legends untold

Es ist ein Ereignis, auf das sich jedes Jahr Whiskyfreunde weltweit freuen und das mit Spannung erwartet wird: Die Diageo Special Releases in ihrer jährlichen Bandbreite bringen Paradebeispiele der Destillierkunst der schottischen Destillerien des Konzerns.

Die offizielle Vorstellung der Special Releases ist heute in einer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung erfolgt – die Abfüllungen werden aller Voraussicht nach ab Mitte bis Ende Oktober im Fachhandel zu finden sein.

Waren es bislang viele seltene und hochpreisige Whiskys, die in den Special Releases zu finden waren, sind es jetzt eher „leistbarere“ Abfüllungen (mit Ausnahme des Lagaviulin 26yo, der wieder an der 2.000 Euro Marke kratzen wird).

Hier also die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die die Special Releases 2021 offiziell vorstellt, samt den Preisen in Pfund – die wir für Sie einmal als Leitfaden grob umgerechnet haben (die Preise in unseren Ländern können dennoch davon abweichen):

DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF “LEGENDS UNTOLD” THE 2021 SPECIAL RELEASES WHISKY COLLECTION

This year every enthusiast can discover legendary tales from eight Scottish distilleries via a unique immersive experience in their own homes.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, 30th September 2021 – Today Diageo unveils “Legends Untold”, the annual Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection. The pinnacle of the whisky lover’s calendar, this year the collection transverses the world of whisky by reaching into the realms of augmented reality to share the untold stories of the distilleries in new and unique ways.

According to our ancient fables, otherworldly beings have fiercely protected the heartlands of remote Scottish distilleries for an eternity. This autumn by a twist of fate, the mythical creatures of the distilleries are set to come to life revealing their true characters. Drawn from some of Scotland’s most interesting, legendary distilleries, this collection nods to the hidden gems that can be found in each corner of the Scottish terrain amongst the lochs and rugged highlands. Guarded for only a privileged few to know and savour, this collection of whiskies will spark t he imagination s of every whisky lover, spirit-enthusiast, and fantasist as soon as it touches their lips.

This one-of-a-kind collection highlights the diversity of Diageo’s most treasured reserves maturing in Scotland. For the first time it will feature bold heavily detailed illustrations and design work from renowned digital illustrator Ken Taylor. His striking signature style and interpretation of the mythical creatures takes cues from his portfolio of pop culture artwork and unmistakeable posters.

Master Blender Dr Craig Wilson hand-picked each of the whiskies to create the Legends Untold collection and is very proud to showcase the true essence of the distilleries.

He comments:

“We have delved into the core characteristics of several classic distilleries, exploring the elements and reimagining the liquids for the Legends Untold collection. The mythical creatures of this year’s collection represent the true expressions of the distilleries. Taking inspiration from them, we have revealed new depths of flavour and embraced the essence of each of the whiskies unique flavour profiles revealing the legend it brings to life. This year’s collection is just the very beginning of the story.”

Activated via on-pack QR code, the legends are unlocked, and the multi-sensory experience begins with a narration of the cask-strength Single Malts’ tale. Whisky fans are then guided through a mixed reality tasting experience, designed to captivate their senses, all from the comfort of their own homes.

The collection includes:

The darkly robust and rich Mortlach 13-Year-Old from the Speyside Dufftown distillery

A briny, bold fire-breathing sea-monster of a malt with smoky undertones in the Talisker 8-Year-Old

A rare Highland expression of the Royal Lochnagar with a nimble springtime freshness

Two unique and enchanting expressions of the Lagavulin, ‘The King of Islay’: A fiercely intense, yet perfectly balanced sweet and salty 12-Year-Old and, the jewel in the crown, a 26-Year-Old, finished in first-fill Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso casks

The 2021 Special Releases collection will be available in limited quantities from specialist Scotch whisky retailers and malts.com this Autumn.

Availability Autumn 2021 from specialist retailers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, selected markets across Asia and in airport duty free.

Mortlach 13-Year-Old

ABV: 55.9%

Region: Speyside

Cask: Virgin and refill American oak casks Limited quantities available

RRSP £135 (ca. 155 Euro)

Singleton of Glendullan 19- Year-Old

ABV: 54.6%

Region: Speyside

Cask: Refill American oak casks, finished in cognac casks Limited quantities available

RRSP £140 (ca. 165 Euro)

Talisker 8-Year-Old

ABV: 59.7%

Region: Island/ Isle of Skye Cask: Heavily peated refill casks Limited quantities available

RRSP £90 (ca. 105 Euro)

Lagavulin 26-Year-Old

ABV: 44.2%

Region: Islay

Cask: PX/Oloroso seasoned first fill casks No. bottles available: 7,542

RRSP £1,650 (ca. 1950 Euro)

Lagavulin 12-Year-Old

ABV: 56.5%

Region: Islay

Cask: Refill American Oak casks Limited quantities available

RRSP £130 (ca. 150 Euro)

Cardhu 14-Year-Old

ABV: 55.5%

Region: Speyside

Casks: Refill American oak casks, finished in red wine casks Limited quantities available

RRSP £120 (ca. 140 Euro)

Oban 12-Year-Old

ABV: 56.2%

Region: Coastal Highland

Cask: Freshly charred American Oak casks Limited quantities available

RRSP £105 (ca. 120 Euro)

Royal Lochnagar 16-Year-Old

ABV: 57.5%

Region: Highland

Cask: American Oak and European Oak refill casks Limited quantities available

RRSP £200 (ca. 230 Euro)