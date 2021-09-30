PR: Douglas Laing stellt zweite Winteredition von Scallywag vor

Der unabhängige Abfüller Douglas Laing stellt die zweite Winteredition seines Speyside Blended Malt Scallywag vor. Diesmal sind es 4200 Flaschen, gereift in Oloroso- und PX-Sherryfässern (was für einen weihnachlichen Geschmack sorgen sollte) und abgefüllt mit 53,1% vol. Man wird ihn natürlich auch in Deutschland kaufen können – der Preis ist mit ca. 55 Euro angegeben.

Hier die Info direkt von Douglas Laing:

Douglas Laing’s Scallywag Reveals Second Winter Limited Edition

Leading distiller, blender and bottler Douglas Laing & Co today unveils the second Scallywag Cask Strength Winter Limited Edition bottling, following the inaugural release in 2020.

Joining the classic award-winning Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky and continually-available 10 Years Old offering, the seasonal release is strictly limited to just 4,200 bottles globally. Matured exclusively in a combination of Oloroso and Pedro Ximinéz Sherry butts and offered at a natural cask strength of 53.1% alcohol, proudly without colouring or chill-filtration. Official tasting notes are said to “reflect the Whisky’s deep, amber colour” and include “bold notes of juicy dates, rich toffee sauce and warming spices.”

Each bottle in the latest innovation from the award-winning Speyside Malt brand is presented with a mini, Santa-like, woollen hat; a “fun addition” that the firm says renders it “the ultimate gift for the season of giving”.

Scallywag Brand Manager, Rebecca Fennell, comments:

“We’re delighted to unveil Scallywag’s second Winter Edition bottling, rounding off a year of positive growth for our Speyside Malt brand. The Cask Strength Winter Edition combines a playful pack with truly serious Whisky – matured exclusively in Spanish Sherry casks, this big, feisty, fruity and festive dram is the ultimate warmer for those crisp, magical Winter nights.”

Scallywag Winter Edition is available in specialist spirits retailers and online and is expected to retail at £49.99 / €55.

About Scallywag

A marriage of Single Cask Single Malts, only from the Speyside region of Scotland, Scallywag is matured predominantly in Sherry casks, affording the spirit a rich, dark colour and a deliciously fruity, chocolatey flavour profile. The multi-award winning Scotch Whisky belongs to Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts -“the Ultimate Distillation of Scotland’s Malt Whisky Regions” – also encompassing The Epicurean Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky, Timorous Beastie (Highlands), The Gauldrons (Campbeltown), Rock Island (from the Islands) and Big Peat (Islay).