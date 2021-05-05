PR: Echlinville Distillery gewinnt vier Auszeichnungen bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Die nordirische Echlinville Distillery hat bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) für ihre Whiskeys eine Handvoll Medaillen gewinnen können – und stellt die Preisträger in der nachfolgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung den Whiskyfreunden vor (wir haben sie um Preise aus anderen Spirituosenkategorien bereinigt):

Echlinville Distillery wins four awards at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The Echlinville Distillery (Co. Down, Northern Ireland) has won four awards at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition – one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and influential contests.



Echlinville is home to the iconic Dunville’s Irish Whiskey portfolio, which scooped four awards including Double Gold Medals for Dunville’s Three Crowns and Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Single Malt. The Double Gold Medal is awarded only to those spirits rated as exceptional by every member of the competition’s esteemed judging panel. Double Gold Medal winners are considered to be among the finest spirits in the world.



Dunville’s Three Crowns Peated was awarded a Gold Medal, meaning it is ‘near the pinnacle of achievement’ and set the standard for spirits in their category.



Dunville’s 1808 Blended Irish Whiskey was awarded a Silver Medal reserved for ‘outstanding spirits that show refinement, finesse and complexity’.

Speaking about Echlinville’s latest awards success, distillery owner Shane Braniff said:

“The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is held in high esteem throughout the global drinks industry. A San Francisco medal is a recognised indicator of exceptional quality and craftmanship, so to win five medals is a huge honour for all of us here at Echlinville.



“We pride ourselves in the quality and integrity of our products and the passion and professionalism of our team, so it is wonderful to see this recognised by the competition’s judging panel, which includes some of the spirits industry’s most respected and experienced experts.



“These medals bring our tally of global awards and accolades to 45, which is quite an achievement for an independent family-run distillery. Each award is an indication of the high esteem in which Echlinville is held in the global spirits industry, which has traditionally been dominated by big multi-national brands.



“As we seek to increase our international presence – particularly in the Irish Whiskey sector, which is the world’s fastest growing spirits category – these awards will further strengthen our brands at home in Ireland and across key export markets. We are delighted with this latest awards success and hope it will help us to introduce The Echlinville Distillery and Dunville’s Irish Whiskey to new followers and spirits enthusiasts around the world.”



Echlinville Distillery Owner Shane Braniff

