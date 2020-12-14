Montag, 14. Dezember 2020, 17:27:03
Suche auf Seite
HintergrundSchottlandIslandsPR

PR: Isle of Arran Distillers unterstützt Instandhaltung des weltweit letzten seegehenden Raddampfers „Waverley“

Auch die deutsche Seite whiskyAuction.com ist mit an Bord

Beam 2020 Bowmore

Die 1947 erbaute Waverley ist der letzte Raddampfer weltweit, der noch zur See fahren kann. Um dieses historische Schiff in Schuss zu halten, ist viel Geld nötig. Geld, das auch durch eine Sonderausgabe eines Arran Whiskys aufgebracht wurde. Mitgeholfen, die 2100 Pfund aufzubringen, hat auch die deutsche Seite WhiskyAuction.com. Dort hat man die erste der 225 Flaschen des 12 Jahre alten Single Malts von den Isle of Arran Distillers um diese Summe versteigert.

Mehr über die Aktion erfahren Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Isle of Arran Distillers raise £2,100 for The Waverley Appeal

In partnership with WhiskyAuction.com, Isle of Arran Distillers have raised £2,100 in funds to continue to maintain the boiler of the historic Waverley – the last sea-going paddle-steamer in the world.

Earlier this year Isle of Arran Distillers produced a Distillery Exclusive Single Cask which was specially chosen and bottled in support of the Waverley Paddle Steamer’s Boiler Repair campaign.  This was an exclusive bottling sold only though the Arran Whisky web site and in the Lochranza Distillery shop.

In partnership with WhiskyAuction.com, the island distillers donated Bottle Number 1 from this very special cask to the December auction, with the intent that the proceeds raised would go towards raising funds for the Boiler Appeal of the iconic Waverley paddle-steamer.

Listed as a “vessel of pre-eminent national importance”, the Waverley has a special place in the hearts of Scots and, more recently, the whole of the British Isles. The current Waverley was built in 1946 as a replacement for an earlier paddle-steamer of the same name which served in both wars.

Until 1973 it reliably carried passengers from Craigendoran on the Firth of Clyde to Arrochar on Loch Long, becoming a familiar sight for generations of Scots, before it was sold to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society to operate excursions around the British coast.

The idea for this Private Cask came from local Arran Tour Guide Campbell Laing. As a surprise for Campbell, his colleagues in Lochranza contributed towards buying bottle number one for him to keep, as a reminder of the bottling that he helped bring to life. Rather than keep it himself, Campbell was willing to donate this exclusive bottle towards the auction to raise further funds.

The special whisky sold at auction was Bottle Number One of just 225 bottles of 12-year-old single malt aged in a single Bourbon Barrel and bottled at 59.6% ABV.

This precious bottle came packaged along with a hipflask and mini glass decanter with matching glasses.

On the close of the auction, the winning bid came to £2,100 and the full amount will be donated towards the appeal.

For further information on the Isle of Arran Distillers, including how to purchase their award-winning whiskies, please visit www.arranwhisky.com

Whiskyexperts Twitter
Vorheriger ArtikelSerge verkostet: 9x Benrinnes
Nächster ArtikelZwei neue Irish Single Malts von W.D. O’Connell

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Blended Malt

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (209)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

Fremde Federn (124): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Fremde Federn (123): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Fremde Federn (121): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos der Woche (203)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Islands

Video: Ralfy verkostet Arran 18yo (Review #846)

Hohes Lob für den Standard aus der Arran-Range, der mit schönen Sherrynoten überzeugen kann
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

GaG Partnerbutton
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
JJCorryIW Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Bruichladdich 125×125
Kaspar Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
82 Newcastle

Neueste Artikel

Zwei neue Irish Single Malts von W.D. O’Connell

Irland
Beide Whiskeys sind ab 16. Dezember auch online beim Bonder erhältlich - mit Link im Artikel
Weiterlesen

PR: Isle of Arran Distillers unterstützt Instandhaltung des weltweit letzten seegehenden Raddampfers „Waverley“

Hintergrund
Auch die deutsche Seite whiskyAuction.com ist mit an Bord
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: 9x Benrinnes

Highlands
Neun Bottlings, sechs Bottler
Weiterlesen

Hier sind die 8 Gewinner der exklusiven Online-Verkostungen mit Laphroaig Ian Hunter Book 2!

Gewinnspiel
Gleich acht Namen haben wir unter der vielen, vielen Einsendungen gezogen - ist Ihrer dabei?
Weiterlesen

PR: Der Speaker of the House of Commons veröffentlicht Whisky zum 150. Geburtstag von Westminster

Neue Whiskys
Gemeinsam mit den vier Whips wurde der 23 Jahre alte Glentauchers von Murray McDavid vom Speaker ausgesucht
Weiterlesen

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos der Woche (210)

Blends
Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Deanston 13 Jahre, II. The High Priestess (whic Tarot)

Highlands
whic.de setzt die Tarot-Serie der eigenen Abfüllungen mit einem neuen Deanston fort - der 13 Jahre alte Highland-Whisky ist mit 50x2% vol....
Weiterlesen

Whisky Cycle – Eine Radreise durch Schottland von Uli Franz (Folge 2)

Exclusiv
Über 1500 Kilometer zu siebzehn schottischen Brennereien
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Buchwerbung

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2020: Highland Park Cask Strength

Exclusiv
Mit einem robusten und intensiven Whisky verabschieden wir das Jahr 2020
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Neu bei Kirsch Import: Das Inaugural Release der Raasay Distillery – jetzt verfügbar!

Islands
Isle of Raasay in und auf der Flasche
Weiterlesen

Hier sind die 8 Gewinner der exklusiven Online-Verkostungen mit Laphroaig Ian Hunter Book 2!

Gewinnspiel
Gleich acht Namen haben wir unter der vielen, vielen Einsendungen gezogen - ist Ihrer dabei?
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Deanston 13 Jahre, II. The High Priestess (whic Tarot)

Highlands
whic.de setzt die Tarot-Serie der eigenen Abfüllungen mit einem neuen Deanston fort - der 13 Jahre alte Highland-Whisky ist mit 50x2% vol....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X