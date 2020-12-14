PR: Isle of Arran Distillers unterstützt Instandhaltung des weltweit letzten seegehenden Raddampfers „Waverley“

Die 1947 erbaute Waverley ist der letzte Raddampfer weltweit, der noch zur See fahren kann. Um dieses historische Schiff in Schuss zu halten, ist viel Geld nötig. Geld, das auch durch eine Sonderausgabe eines Arran Whiskys aufgebracht wurde. Mitgeholfen, die 2100 Pfund aufzubringen, hat auch die deutsche Seite WhiskyAuction.com. Dort hat man die erste der 225 Flaschen des 12 Jahre alten Single Malts von den Isle of Arran Distillers um diese Summe versteigert.

Isle of Arran Distillers raise £2,100 for The Waverley Appeal

In partnership with WhiskyAuction.com, Isle of Arran Distillers have raised £2,100 in funds to continue to maintain the boiler of the historic Waverley – the last sea-going paddle-steamer in the world.

Earlier this year Isle of Arran Distillers produced a Distillery Exclusive Single Cask which was specially chosen and bottled in support of the Waverley Paddle Steamer’s Boiler Repair campaign. This was an exclusive bottling sold only though the Arran Whisky web site and in the Lochranza Distillery shop.

In partnership with WhiskyAuction.com, the island distillers donated Bottle Number 1 from this very special cask to the December auction, with the intent that the proceeds raised would go towards raising funds for the Boiler Appeal of the iconic Waverley paddle-steamer.

Listed as a “vessel of pre-eminent national importance”, the Waverley has a special place in the hearts of Scots and, more recently, the whole of the British Isles. The current Waverley was built in 1946 as a replacement for an earlier paddle-steamer of the same name which served in both wars.

Until 1973 it reliably carried passengers from Craigendoran on the Firth of Clyde to Arrochar on Loch Long, becoming a familiar sight for generations of Scots, before it was sold to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society to operate excursions around the British coast.

The idea for this Private Cask came from local Arran Tour Guide Campbell Laing. As a surprise for Campbell, his colleagues in Lochranza contributed towards buying bottle number one for him to keep, as a reminder of the bottling that he helped bring to life. Rather than keep it himself, Campbell was willing to donate this exclusive bottle towards the auction to raise further funds.

The special whisky sold at auction was Bottle Number One of just 225 bottles of 12-year-old single malt aged in a single Bourbon Barrel and bottled at 59.6% ABV.

This precious bottle came packaged along with a hipflask and mini glass decanter with matching glasses.

On the close of the auction, the winning bid came to £2,100 and the full amount will be donated towards the appeal.

For further information on the Isle of Arran Distillers, including how to purchase their award-winning whiskies, please visit www.arranwhisky.com