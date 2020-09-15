PR: Kilchoman 100% Islay 10th Edition erscheint schon bald

Die Destillerie Kilchoman auf Islay hat soeben die 10. Ausgabe des Kilchoman 100% Islay angekündigt. Er wurde mit Optic und Publican Gerste der Ernten der Jahre 2007, 2009 und 2010 gebrannt. Insgesmat 41 Fässer wurden dafür ausgesucht, mit einem Alter von minimal 9 Jahren. Noch in dieser Woche soll die mit 20ppm getorfte Abfüllung weltweit erscheinen, aber rechnen Sie damit, dass es lokal dann durch die Distribution etwas länger dauern kann.

Zusätzlich wird die Abfüllung ab 16. September auf der Webseite von Kilchoman bestellbar sein – limitiert auf eine Flasche pro Person

Hier, was die Brennerei dazu schreibt:

100% Islay, Single Farm Single Malt

Our latest 100% Islay limited edition will be available worldwide from this week. The unique Single Farm Single Malt is the only whisky in Scotland to be produced entirely on one farm, from barley to bottle.

Distilled from Optic and Publican barley varieties grown at Kilchoman in 2007, 2009 and 2010, the barley was then malted onsite and peated using local Islay peat before being distilled, matured and eventually bottled all within the farm distillery’s limits.

This, the 10th annual edition of the range was matured in a combination of 39 bourbon barrels and 2 oloroso sherry butts for a minimum of 9 years. Just 12,400 bottles will be released with each cask personally selected for the release by distillery founder, Anthony Wills.

“Our 100% Islay whiskies are special, they both reflect the traditions of Scotch whisky production and examine the increasing interest in the detail of how single malt is made. With our 100% Islay range we control every element of the whisky-making process ourselves, from barley variety through to individual casks selected for bottling. It means we are able to adapt our methods and inputs to maximise the character of the whisky in the glass. The Optic and Publican varieties used for the 10th Edition, paired with a light peat smoking, long fermentation and high spirit cut creates a bright, floral nose of citrus sweetness that gives way to prunes, cinnamon and cooked apples & pears on the palate. The finish brings waves of mildly spiced peat smoke, lasting sweetness and rich sherry notes”

The 100% Islay 10th Edition will retail for £71.94 in the UK (70cl, 50% abv), a limited number of bottles will be available via our website from 2pm on Wednesday 16th, however these will be restricted to one bottle per person.

If you miss out on a bottle when they’re released on our website then don’t worry, bottles will be on shelves around the world soon.