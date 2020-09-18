Freitag, 18. September 2020, 12:33:01
Suche auf Seite
RegionenIndienNeue WhiskysPR

PR: Paul John Mithuna – einer der drei besten Whiskys der Welt in der Whisky Bible 2021 von Jim Murray

Der Nachfolger des Paul John Kanya kommt im November in den Handel

Wee Beastie AUT

Große Freude in Goa bei der Paul John Distillery: Ihr Paul John Mithuna ist von Jim Murray in seiner aktuellen Whisky Bible 2021 als drittbester Whisky der Welt und als bester asiatischer Whisky ausgezeichnet worden. Der erst im November im Handel erhältliche Mithuna ist der Nachfolger des Paul John Kanya aus der Zodiac Serie – er erhielt in der Whisky Bible 97 von 100 möglichen Punkten.

Alles weitere dazu in der Pressemitteilung, die wir von der Paul John Distillery erhalten haben:

Mithuna by Paul John awarded as one of the Top 3 Whiskies in the World by World Whisky Awards

Bengaluru, India Paul John Whisky’s soon to be launched Mithuna by Paul John has been declared the 3rd Finest Whisky in the World by esteemed whisky reviewer Jim Murray in his acclaimed “Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021.” Set to be released worldwide in November, Mithuna by Paul John is the second expression of the Zodiac series of Paul John Indian Single Malt from John Distilleries Pvt Ltd (JDPL). JDPL is a leading Indian spirits company, in which Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder.

Mithuna by Paul John scored a 97 and has also been awarded Asian Whisky of the Year 2021, while its predecessor in the Zodiac series, Kanya by Paul John, was named Asian Whisky of the Year in the 2018 edition of “Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible” with a score of 96.

In describing Mithuna for his 2021 Whisky Bible, Murray says,

“If Mithuna means “Ultimate,” then it is the perfect name. Or maybe Mithuna means “Perfect,” then it is pretty close. It is that very rarest of things. And, if nothing else, announces Paul John Distillery on the world stage of truly great distilleries. This is a whisky to devour…while it devours you.”

“For our whisky to be declared the world’s 3rd finest whisky in the world is perhaps the greatest achievement a whisky maker could possibly dream of and this speaks especially of the passion and dedication of our Master Distiller, Michael D’Souza. For an Indian whisky to attain such an honour has proven that India is on par and even better in terms of quality with other international whiskies. It marks a turning point in the emergence of India as a serious player in the world of single malt. We are humbled and honoured to have received this award and we will continue to dedicate our efforts to further improve our quality to the highest possible standards,”

said Paul P John, Chairman and Managing Director, JDPL.

Murray tastes more than 4,700 whiskies for his yearly edition, and in Murray’s ranking system, any whisky which scores in the 94-97.5 range is deemed by him as “superstar whiskies that give us all a reason to live.”

            Jim Murray is a legend and leading player on the world’s whisky stage. It is now over 25 years since he became the world’s first-ever full-time whisky writer. The 2021 edition of his Whisky Bible marks the 18th year of annual publication. “Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021” can be pre-ordered at http://whiskybible.com/

Mithuna by Paul John

Mithuna by Paul John, of the Paul John Zodiac series, is named after the Indian counterpart of the zodiac sign Gemini.

Sophisticated aromas of liquorice with gentle beeswax lead to a luxuriant delivery of ulmo honey on crisp toast, and tender notes of vanilla. Chewy flavours of coffee mocha, orange peel and delicate spice float on active tannins while gentle oils enjoy a gist of dark cocoa tones. The finish is gratifyingly long and complex with multi-toned sugars and delicate honeys.

Renowned for contradictive strengths, the characteristics of Gemini are epitomized by this Indian single malt as mesmerizing layers of austere, dry tannins are challenged in equal measure by resplendent sugars and mocha on delicate oils.

Big, beautiful, and always measured for balance.

About Paul John Indian Single Malts

The Paul John Single Malts were launched in the UK in 2012 and were soon acclaimed to be equal to or even better than single malts produced elsewhere. Approval from single malt enthusiasts and innumerable global awards further proved our excellence and encouraged us to take our single malts across the world.

Craft, skilfully chosen indigenous ingredients, and the warm environs of Goa create the magic that is Paul John whisky.

A conscious decision was taken to create high quality single malts at affordable prices allowing us to introduce many more to the flavourful taste of single malts.

The range of Paul John Single Malts include an entry level expression, 3 flagship expressions, 2 select casks, and the occasional limited or special editions. Today, the Paul John Single Malt is present in over 40 countries.

Bruichladdich Gewinn
Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Lagavulin Jazz 2020 – ab 3. Oktober bei Lagavulin erhältlich

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Highlands

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (184)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (180)

Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Das sind die Gewinner der drei exzellenten indischen Whiskys aus der Paul John Distillery in Goa

Wir haben die Gewinner der drei Abfüllungen ermittelt - sind Sie dabei?
Weiterlesen
Exclusiv

Gewinnen Sie drei exzellente indische Whiskys aus der Paul John Distillery in Goa

Mit dem Bremer Spirituosen Contor den Paul John Peated Select Cask, den Paul John PX Select Cask und den Paul John Oloroso Select Cask gewinnen!
Weiterlesen
Indien

Serge verkostet: Whiskys aus Indien (mit 16 Bildern)

Der erste Teil einer Whisky-Weltreise, die Serge Valentin in dieser Woche unternehmen will, führt ihn zu drei indischen Brennereien
Weiterlesen
Australien

Serge verkostet: Whisky aus aller Welt

Whisky ist wahrlich eine Weltspirituose geworden...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Kaspar Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
Bruichladdich 125×125
JJCorryIW Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Paul John Mithuna – einer der drei besten Whiskys der Welt in der Whisky Bible 2021 von Jim Murray

Indien
Der Nachfolger des Paul John Kanya kommt im November in den Handel
Weiterlesen

PR: Lagavulin Jazz 2020 – ab 3. Oktober bei Lagavulin erhältlich

Islay
Der neue Lagavulin Jazz ist 22 Jahre alt und wird exklusiv bei der Destillerie verkauft
Weiterlesen

Ab 1. Oktober: das neue Malt Whisky Yearbook 2021

Hintergrund
665 Destillerien werden in diesem Jahr ausführlich und auf aktuellem Stand beschrieben - und das ist nur ein Teil des Jahrbuchs
Weiterlesen

Neu: Die Warehouse Collection von A.D. Rattray – nur online erhältlich

Highlands
Momentan gibt es sieben Abfüllungen, die nur über den eigenen Onlineshop erhältlich sind
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheit: Kilkerran 16yo aus der Destillerie Glengyle

Campbeltown
Der bislang älteste Kilkerran kündigt sich durch einen Eintrag im Register des Alcohol And Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureaus an
Weiterlesen

PR: SLYRS lässt das Oktoberfest hochleben

Deutschland
Der 5 Jahre gereifte Whisky wurde für weitere 9 Monate in ausgewählten IPA-Bierfässern der Brauerei Gebrüder Maisel KG veredelt
Weiterlesen

Halewood Artisanal Spirits plant irische Whiskeydestillerie

Irland
Zusätzlich baut man auch eine Peaky Blinder Destillerie in Birmingham, die ab Ende 2020 sowohl Gin als auch Whisky produzieren soll
Weiterlesen

PR: Zwei neue Black Corbie Abfüllungen der Rolf Kaspar GmbH jetzt im Handel

Blended Malt
Die beiden Einzelfass-Abfüllungen von der Insel Islay kommen in Fassstärke
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
DeinWhisky

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021: Das ist der Whisky des Jahres

Hintergrund
Nach 2016 kommt er wieder aus Kanada und ist wieder ein Rye: der Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye
Weiterlesen

PR: The Glenturret – Schottlands älteste, noch aktive Destillerie feiert ein neues Kapitel ihrer Geschichte

Highlands
"Die Geschichte respektieren und gleichzeitig neue Kapitel schreiben", das ist der Anspruch, den die Highland-Brennerei an sich stellt
Weiterlesen

Neu von Ardbeg: Ardbeg BBQ Smoker (mit Video)

Hintergrund
Wer nicht nur seinen Whisky rauchig mag, der bekommt von Ardbeg eine kleine Wunderwaffe für das Grillen...
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X