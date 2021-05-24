PR: Neu – The Irishman Cask Strength 2021 Edition

Walsh Whiskey hat heute die 13 Edition Ihres The Irishman Whiskeys in der Jahresausgabe 2021 angekündigt. Insgesamt 3000 Flaschen werden mit einer Alkoholstärke von 54,8% vol. abgefüllt. Sie stammen aus First Fill Bourbon Casks und kostet pro Flasche € 130,-.

In der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung finden Sie nähere Infos dazu, und auch die originalen Tasting Notes des Whiskeys, der auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein wird:

Walsh Whiskey Releases the 202 1 /13th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

13th Release of rare, super-premium cask strength (54.8% ABV) whiskey limited to just 3,000 bottles worldwide (750 bottles USA & -2,250 bottles RoW).

Carlow, Ireland – 24 May 2021: Walsh Whiskey, has released the 2021 vintage of The Irishman Vintage Cask, a rare cask strength Irish whiskey expression. This year’s vintage is limited to 3,000 bottles worldwide, with 750 bottles (25.4 U.S. Fl. Oz./ 750 ml) assigned to the United States and 2,250 bottles (23.7 U.S. Fl. Oz./ 700 ml) for the Rest of the World. The 2021 vintage is the 13th release since 2008, when it became the first triple-distilled Cask Strength Irish whiskey released in over half a century.

The Irishman Vintage Cask is a unique marriage of Aged Single Malt & Aged Single Pot Still, matured in first-fill bourbon casks, non chill-filtered and bottled at 54.8% ABV. The recommended retail price is €130/ US$140.

Describing the 13th edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask, Bernard Walsh said:

“We have built a strong following for our Cask Strength vintages over the years, with many choosing to develop collections. The 2021 vintage has decadent notes of candied orange and cherries to the fore, while a subtle nuttiness builds slowly on the palate.”

The Irishman Vintage Cask 2021 is available in Travel Retail and a selection of countries including the USA, Ireland, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Holland, Japan, Poland, Russia, the UK and select Travel Retail outlets.

Each bottle is presented in an elegant wooden cask, uniquely numbered, and with a dated certificate signed by Bernard Walsh, the co-founder of Walsh Whiskey and creator of The Irishman.

An additional 750 bottles were added to the non-US markets assignment after the first batch of 1,500 were bottled and labelled. The numbers of the extended run of bottles run from bottle number 1,501 to 2,250.

Stockists and distributors of Writers’ Tears internationally can be identified through the new search function on the web-site – Buy | Writers‘ Tears | The Irishman Premium Irish Whiskeys (walshwhiskey.com)

Tasting Notes to the 2021/13th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

Nose: Notes of candied orange and cherries.

Taste: A subtle nuttiness builds slowly. Hints of clove and nutmeg.

Finish: Decadent. One to sip and savour.

About The Irishman

The Irishman is the Walsh family’s original whiskey. Bernard’s love and dedication to reviving old whiskey recipes of the 19th Century forged The Irishman Founder’s Reserve and then the development of the award-winning range of eight whiskeys, including five core expressions (The Irishman – Founder’s Reserve; Single Malt; 12 Year Old Single Malt; 17 Year Old Single Malt & the Vintage Cask). These tripled-distilled whiskeys include several Single Malt expressions and some very limited special cask finishes.

About Walsh Whiskey:

Established in 1999 by husband and wife, Bernard and Rosemary Walsh, Walsh Whiskey is a leading producer of premium and super-premium, triple-distilled, craft, Irish whiskeys – Writers’ Tears and The Irishman. Demand for these critically acclaimed whiskeys currently exceeds available supply in the 50 countries they are distributed to worldwide.

Led by founder Bernard Walsh, and with a strong board of industry veterans, the company has built a portfolio of international award-winning drinks brands. These include 8 core expressions in a range of 13 premium Irish whiskeys under the Writerṣ’ Tears and The Irishman brands, as well as The Hot Irishman – Irish Coffee and The Irishman – Irish Cream Liqueur.