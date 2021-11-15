PR: Neu – The Singleton of Glen Ord 39 Year Old

Ein neuer Singleton of Glen Ord ist heute von Diageo angekündigt worden – der 39 Jahre alte Whisky aus der Speyside-Destillerie Glen Ord wird mit 46,2% abgefüllt und erscheint in einer durch den Umfang des Ausgangsmaterials bestimmten Limitierung von 1695 Flaschen weltweit. Was ist außer dem Alter noch interessant? Zunächst reifte der Whisky 12 Jahre in Bourbonfässern, um dann ein 27 Jahre lang dauerndes „Finish“ (sagen wir besser Zweitreifung dazu) in einer Mischung aus Fässern aus europäischer Eiche zu erhalten, in denen zuvor Portwein, Rotwein, PX und Oloroso-Sherry gelagert wurden. Er ist nun der zweite in einer Serie, die mit dem Singleton of Glen Ord 38yo begann.

Bleibt uns nur noch, vor der nachfolgenden ausführlichen Pressemitteilung, Preis und Verfügbarkeit zu erwähnen: Umgerechnet ca. 2650 Euro kostet der Whisky in UK, bei uns dann wahrscheinlich der unterschiedlichen Steuerlast etwas weniger. Erhältlich wird der Whisky weltweit bei ausgesuchten Händlern zu finden sein, und über malts.com, den eigenen Webshop von Diageo.

Hier also der Pressetext aus London, einige Bilder und die sehr ausführlichen Tasting Notes von Charles Maclean:

INTRODUCING THE SINGLETON 39-YEAR-OLD

A RARE AND INDULGENT SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY, FINISHED IN RICH FRENCH BORDEAUX WINE CASKS, FROM PIONEERS IN OUTSTANDING FLAVOUR, THE SINGLETON

[LONDON, 15th November 2021] The Singleton will release a new 39-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky from The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery, delivering its second chapter in an epicurean journey to unearth great depth and flavour. With only 1,695 bottles available globally, this precious and luxurious vintage is The Singleton’s longest secondary maturation to date. Having aged in an inventive blend of casks, including those which had previously matured port, red wine, Pedro Ximénez & Oloroso, and then finished in French Bordeaux casks, the result of this dance between whisky and wined wood is rich and succulent.

The Singleton holds a vision to create exceptional scotch whiskies, trailblazing through their exploration of possibilities to create whiskies with outstanding taste, depth and harmony. A pioneer through her experimentation and craft, award-winning Master of Malt of The Singleton, Maureen Robinson, has pushed the boundaries to create a Single Malt Scotch epitomising the intensity and lavishness of exquisite European wines.

In the pursuit of creating the exceptional, Maureen Robinson has patiently guided and nurtured this whisky through its 27-year secondary maturation. Over a quarter of a century ago, Maureen Robinson took an elegant Singleton which had aged 12 years and rehoused it in hand selected European Oak casks which had previously held port wine, red wine and a blend of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso wines. 27 years later, Maureen married these whiskies together in casks that previously held the most celebrated of European wines – Bordeaux.

Maureen’s purposeful layering of texture and flavour creates a decadent topography on the palette. Through its long conversation with diverse and nuanced wine casks, we discover this rich and luxurious expression of The Singleton, a rare vintage and unparalleled taste experience. The sumptuous whisky, akin to succulent blackberries and muscovado crumble, leaves the taste buds tantalised.

Maureen Robinson said:

“I am in a privileged position to be able to use the skills I’ve acquired over my more than forty years at Diageo and apply them to experiment with flavour; something The Singleton gives me the freedom to do. This whisky marries my work in Scotland and my own personal experiences of flavour recollections through vivid memories of visiting family-owned wine estates in France where I travelled years ago. I was adventurous in my approach over the years with this whisky, drawing on memories of tasting the ripened grapes fresh off the vines, and newly uncorked wine around a table with my friends. Tasting a dram takes me back to that time; a shared epicurean adventure and moment of indulgence.”

When enjoying a dram of the red-hued amber liquid, you can expect a complex vinous and fruity sensation on the nose that gradually evolves into toasted almonds and butterscotch. Upon first sip, the fruity clove-studded spiciness will cause your mouth to water. The slightly waxy texture then becomes richly flavoured and perfectly balanced. With just a dash of water, the texture thins and the sweetness sits forward before a shake of salt at the expense of the spicier warmth. The finish is very long fruit and warming with lingering spicy warmth and a hint of salted plums. A drop of water causes the aftertaste to become unusually menthol-cool with a final note of cherry liqueur chocolates.

Acclaimed whisky writer Charles Maclean commented upon tasting The Singleton 39-Year-Old: “A delicious and complex expression of Glen Ord, still lively and easy to enjoy, which also rewards contemplation. A perfect digestif with espresso coffee and dark chocolate.”

The inspiration behind the design of the presentation case comes from Maureen’s travels to the wineries of southern Europe. An abstract swirl of rich red wine showcases the whisky’s 27-year cask maturation, which unlocked the luscious tasting notes. The beguiling metallic swirl across the front of the case is detailed with a series of ripples representing the liquids multifaceted layers of flavour. The swirl evolves into a rich copper foil that runs down the side of the exquisite teal bottle, which can be found inside, culminating in a design of rich, immersive taste.

To celebrate the launch of The Singleton 39-Year-Old, ideal for enjoying alongside others in shared moments, rich gastronomic experiences will be appearing across the globe where epicurean enthusiasts and whisky aficionados will be able to explore an odyssey of flavour and indulgence themselves. Further information and how to book these experiences in gastronomic locations across the globe which will be revealed in early 2022.

This irresistibly rich single malt makes an indulgent addition to any whisky collection and the perfect gift for a connoisseur of fine food and wine. The Singleton 39-Year-Old will be available globally from selected retailers and Malts.com. The Recommended Retail Selling Price in GBP is £2,295 including UK Duty and Taxes and $2,680 excluding Duty and Taxes in USD.

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Red-hued amber, polished rosewood. Fine beading

Nose: The nose-feel is mellow, and the aroma is profoundly complex. Mild at first and vinous, with fruity top notes suggesting a rich fruit cake with wine-soaked raisins, candied orange peel and toasted almonds. Later some butterscotch emerges, with a slightly burnt edge to the cake. Water dials back the fruit and introduces a cooling effect.

Body: Medium to full

Palate: At natural strength, light yet creamy-smooth; a very slightly waxy texture and mouth-watering, sweet start with a notably fruit clove-studded spiciness, succulent blackberries and muscovado crumble. Then gently drying, with more spice towards the end yielding a light peppery warmth. Richly flavoured and perfectly balanced, it drinks well neat. With just a dash of water, the texture is thinner, and the sweetness comes forward slightly; there is a share of salt not at the expense of spicier warmth, which returns to the finish.

Finish: Very long, fruity, and warming, with a lingering spicy warmth and a hint of salted plums in the aftertaste. The latter is increased by a drop of water, when the whole aftertaste becomes unusually menthol-cool, with perhaps a suggestion of cherry liqueur chocolates.