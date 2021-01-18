PR: Neu von Teeling aus dem Kirschfass – Wonders of Wood Cherry Wood Cask

Im November erschien der Teeling Wonders of Wood Amburana Cask im Onlineshop – jetzt legt die Destillerie aus Dublin mit einem zweiten Whiskey aus der Serie nach: Der Teeling Wonders of Wood Cherry Wood Cask ist ein 15 Jahre alter irischer Single Malt, der ein Finish im Fass aus Kirschholz erhalten hat (die Iren haben bei der Holzwahl wesentlich mehr Freiheiten als die Schotten oder gar die Amerikaner). Die limitierte Edition wurde mit 57,1% vol. abgefüllt und kostet 125 Euro.

Mehr dazu, die Tasting Notes und eine Verlinkung auf ein Interview mit Iain Wood, der für den Teeling Wonders of Wood Cherry Wood Cask verantwortlich zeichnet, finden Sie im nachfolgenden Pressetext:

Teeling Whiskey Release Second of

Wonders of Wood Bottlings

We are pleased to announce the release of the second in our series of Wonders of Wood bottlings. A 15 Year Single Malt aged initially in bourbon barrels and then in virgin Cherry Wood. Challenging the conception of traditional whiskey flavours, this unique Irish whiskey is full of floral notes, dried fruits and mellow spices. Following on from the Teeling Whiskey Amburana Cask, the very first of our Wonders of Wood releases, this Teeling Distillery Exclusive is very different than anything we have bottled before and definitely not Irish whiskey as you would normally know it. Exclusively available to buy now here!

The selection of the Cherry Wood Cask as the second release of our Wonders of Wood series was decided by attendees of our Wonders of Wood event in September. Hosted by Teeling Whiskey’s Master Distiller, Alex Chasko, Teeling Maturation Manager, Iain Wood and Global Brand Ambassador, Robert Caldwell, the virtual tasting gave participants a unique opportunity to taste some of our most innovative and unique Teeling Whiskey maturation projects. At the end of the tasting we got the audience to vote which was their favourite and share their tasting notes. The winner on the night was to be bottled up as a Single Cask and to be the first of our Wonders of Wood releases. The Amburana Brazilian Hardwood (first release) was the pick of the lot, however the Cherry Wood was such a close second place we had to release it too! To give us a deeper dive into the Wonders of Wood release, we sat down with Mr. Wood himself, our Head of Operations Iain Wood! Read full interview here.

Wonders of Wood Cherry Wood Tasting Notes

Nose: Wood spice, brown sugar, dried fruits (Prunes, Raisins, Sultanas)

Taste: Sawdust, Sandalwood, Rosewater, Turkish Delight

Finish: Long finish with a mellow spice

Bottled at 57.1% ABV and costing €125, this distillery exclusive bottling is a limited edition available from our online shop here!