PR: Redbreast Irish Whiskey jetzt mit schickem Futterhäuschen – zu beziehen von der Redbreast Website

Gemeinsam mit BirdLife International bringt Redbreast Irish Whiskey eine schöne und funktionale Überverpackung auf den Markt: Eine limitierte Überverpackung für den Redbreast 12yo, die auch als Futterhäuschen für Vögel weiterverwendet werden kann. Zudem gehen 15 Euro vom Verkaufspreis für den Whiskey samt Überverpackung von 60 Euro an BirdLife International.

Erhältlich ist dieses Angebot allerdings nur von der Redbreast Webseite, wie man der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung entnehmen kann:

Readbreast launches limited-edition bird feeder in time for winter

Raising funds to support Birdlife International

Redbreast Irish Whiskey is today launching a limited-edition copper whiskey casing that neatly transforms into a beautiful bird feeder. Following the launch of a partnership with BirdLife International earlier this year, €15 for every limited-edition Redbreast 12 Year Old purchased will be donated to support Redbreast’s and BirdLife International’s joint mission to keep common birds common.

Available from the Redbreast website for €60 (£50), the intricately designed shell sits around a bottle of Redbreast 12-Year-Old, the world’s bestselling and most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey. Once removed from the bottle, the casing can be filled with bird feed and hung in the garden to keep our feathery friends fed as the weather gets colder, protecting common species from becoming endangered. The bird feeder enables whiskey fans to sit back and enjoy a warming drink in the comfort of their own home while watching nature fly by.

“After much anticipation, we are extremely excited to launch the beautifully crafted whiskey casing that has been specially designed to double up as a bird feeder. We worked closely with BirdLife International to ensure the bird feeder honours our mission of helping to protect not only Robins, but all common birds, as we move into the colder months and food begins to become scarce. We are thrilled to provide this at no additional cost to Redbreast fans across the globe and simultaneously further support the work of BirdLife International by donating €15 for each limited edition bottle sold”,

explains Laura Hanratty, Head of Prestige and Speciality Brands at Irish Distillers.

With winter fast approaching and at least 40% of all bird species in decline, Redbreast and BirdLife International’s partnership aims to give whiskey lovers the tools they need to help take care of their local birds. The partnership will also raise vital funds to conserve and restore bird habitats and help encourage whiskey-lovers to monitor bird populations so that deeper environmental problems (and successes) can be rapidly identified.

Patricia Zurita, CEO, BirdLife International, shared her thoughts on the new product, “Not only is the whiskey casing beautiful, it will also help support our feathered friends throughout the cold winter by providing them with a valuable source of food. Whether they’re garden birds or migratory birds passing through, all species will benefit from this, not just Robin Redbreasts. This bird feeder will also spread awareness of the simple, yet important, things we can all do to help protect birds whilst also raising vital funds.”

BirdLife International is widely recognised as the world leader in bird conservation, with the charity and its 10 million members and supporters doing all they can to reverse the trend and protect birds. The charity has 100 BirdLife Partners worldwide that strive to conserve birds, habitats and global diversity, as well as working with people and organisations to promote the sustainable use of natural resources.

To find out more about the bird feeder and the partnership between Redbreast Irish Whiskey and BirdLife International, please visit www.redbreastwhiskey.comor www.birdlife.org.

The limited edition Redbreast 12 Year Old with copper bird feeder casing is available to pre-order now from https://www.redbreastwhiskey.com/en-EN/project-wingman at the price of €60 (£50) and will ship in December.