PR: Talisker 30yo kommt zurück – um zu bleiben

Wer gut gereifte Whiskys aus der Destillerie Talisker zu schätzen weiß, der wird sich über die Nachricht freuen, dass es den Talisker 30yo wieder geben wird – in einer kleinen, dafür aber jährlich erscheinenden Auflage. Ungefähr 3200 Flaschen werden von der diesjährigen Abfüllung erhältlich sein, die die erste seit 2018 ist.

In Deutschland ist der Talisker 30yo zu einem Preis von 999,90€ unter anderem bei malts.com zu kaufen.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die wir zum Talisker 30yo erhalten haben:

RARE 30-YEAR-OLD TALISKER EXPRESSION RETURNS AS PART OF NEW ANNUAL SERIES

The highly limited bottling embodies three decades of maturation celebrating the summits of Skye

Talisker 30-Year-Old, a rare cask-strength expression, is set to be available once again for the first time since 2018. The newest luxury bottling from the widely renowned Isle of Skye distillery will be available as part of a limited annual release with approximately 3,200 bottles available each year.

Talisker 30-Year-Old captures three decades of maturation and celebrates the summits of Skye, providing a rare invitation to reach the very pinnacle of the range, where true character awaits. Selected annually from refill casks, this three-decade old whisky is non-coloured and non-chill filtered and bottled at natural cask strength, capturing the very essence of the Isle of Skye in its purest form.

The pointy pepperiness of the spirit embodies the powerful tranquillity and rugged storm-lashed shorelines of the wild island, whilst the soaring sweet smoke epitomises the smooth smoky clouds and warming sunsets over the magnificent Cuillin mountain range.

When enjoying a dram of Talisker 30-Year-Old, you can expect a mild yet vibrant fruity sensation when nosing, which quickly fades into lush seaweed and charred sticks. The nose ends by becoming soft and very slightly waxy or creamy, like fudge. Upon first sip, the smoke is immediate and dry with creamy oak. Almond milk and light, sweet stone fruits emerge, joined by a trace of salt. The finish is long and gently warming with a lingering maritime aftertaste and just a white pepper tingle on the tongue in place of that chilli ‘catch’.

Lieke Hompes, Global Marketing Manager for Talisker said:

“This very special whisky is the perfect embodiment of our distillery’s character and a true testament to the craftsmanship and nurturing it has received over the past three decades. These bottles come from highly limited casks that were selected and set aside due to its unique profile. Each bottle holds an individual number and its vintage year making it the perfect opportunity to build a progressive collection.”

This annual release is presented in a beautiful bottle and housed in a crafted wooden box, Talisker 30- Year-Old also makes the perfect gift for a special occasion.

Talisker 30-year-old will be available from from selected retailers and Malts.com. The Recommended Retail Selling Price in GBP is £850 including UK Duty and Taxes and $999.99 excluding Duty and Taxes in USD.