PR: Waterford Open Day und Inaugural Bottling – mehr Infos

Schon in der letzten Woche haben wir Sie über den Open Day bei der irischen Waterford Distillery am 25. April informieren können, nun haben wir zusätzliche Infos in Form einer offiziellen Pressemitteilung erhalten. So sind zum Beispiel alle Master Classes binnen 45 Minuten ausgebucht gewesen, und von den 1500 Flaschen der ersten Ausgabe eines Whiskys der Waterford Distillery gibt es nach dem Wochenende nur mehr die Hälfte.

Alles dazu in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

WATERFORD DISTILLERY ANNOUNCES OPEN DAY AND INAUGURAL BOTTLING LAUNCH – 50% OF BOTTLES SOLD WITHIN FIRST WEEKEND

Terroir-driven whisky producer, Waterford Distillery, has announced its hugely anticipated inaugural release – the first whisky since it began distillation following conversion from a Guinness brewery in 2015.

1ST CUVÉE: PILGRIMAGE is highly limited and will be available only at a distillery open day on Saturday 25th April. Tickets to the event are being sold via Eventbrite. In the first weekend of the event being announced, 50% of tickets to acquire 1ST CUVÉE: PILGRIMAGE had already sold, with the masterclass level ticket selling out within 45 minutes of the event being shared.

THE OPEN DAY

The open day is to celebrate Waterford Whisky’s coming of age, their Irish Single Malt Whisky’s debut, and they wanted to open their gates on Saturday 25th April to those curious to see what the distillery has been up to these last five years.

To provide a festival atmosphere, irrespective of the weather, the distillery has invited local food suppliers, brewers and musicians – and Waterford Whisky will also be available to taste for the first time.

1ST CUVÉE: PILGRIMAGE

There are 1,500 numbered bottles of 1ST CUVÉE: PILGRIMAGE bottled at 50% ABV.

Only 1,000 of these are labelled “I Was There” and will be available to the public, strictly limited to one per individual.

This limited edition, first bottling has a retail value of €150 and is only available on Saturday 25th April at the distillery as part of this event – it must be collected in person. It is for those who make the pilgrimage.

To mark this historic moment, the launch of Waterford Whisky, a limited edition commemorative bottling has been created by Head Distiller Ned Gahan. For 1ST CUVÉE: PILGRIMAGE Ned has brought together each of the 36 farms that Waterford distilled in their first year, each one location, captured in spirit, a unique Waterford distillate. Together, they make a complex and multi-layered single malt – the determined goal of their intriguing journey, a pioneering concept for the whisky industry.

