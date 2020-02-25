Dienstag, 25. Februar 2020, 21:56:53
Suche auf Seite
Blended MaltNeue WhiskysPR

PR: Wemyss Malts veröffentlicht Velvet Fig 25yo

Die offizielle Ankündigung des Blended Malts, der dieser Tage auch in Deutschland auf den Markt kommen wird...

Amrut Top of Site

Vor etwa zwei Wochen konnten wir bereits über den Velvet Fig 25yo von Wemyss Malts berichten, der zu diesem Zeitpunkt im Wemyss Cask Club erhältlich war. Schon damals erfuhren wir vom deutschen Importeur Alba Import, dass dieser Blended Malt auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein würde. Nun scheint dieser Zeitpunkt sehr nahe gerückt zu sein, da Wemyss Malt eine offizielle Presseaussendung zur allgemeinen Veröffentlichung des Velvet Fig 25yo ausgesendet hat, die wir untenstehend veröffentlichen.

Der Blended Whisky, dessen Basis aus fünf im Jahr 1994 gefüllten Sherryfässern aus nicht genannten Destillerien der Speyside und Highlands besteht, und zusätzlich unter anderem 29% ungetorften und im Jahr 1988 destillierten Whisky aus der Islay-Destillerie Bunnahabhain enthält, sollte also in Kürze beim Händler Ihres Vertrauens zu finden sein.

THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF VELVET FIG BY WEMYSS MALTS NOW AS A 25 YEAR OLD LIMITED EDITION RELEASE.

Wemyss Malts continues its 15th Anniversary celebrations this year with the triumphant return of Velvet Fig in the form of a 25 year old Sherry cask blended malt composed from casks of Highlands, Speyside and unpeated Islay whiskies.

Velvet Fig was Wemyss Malts first limited edition blended malt released back in 2014 and received its flavour led name in reference to the rich flavours from the sherry cask maturation. The release was hugely successful and Velvet Fig later went on to win the Best Scotch Blended Malt at the 2015 World Whisky Awards. The original Velvet Fig is now sadly finished (except perhaps for a few bottles squirreled away by savvy whisky fans) and is still often fondly remembered and talked about among Wemyss Malts fan. With such fan reverence Wemyss Malts tasked themselves to bring back Velvet Fig and continue their exploration into sherry cask matured malt whiskies.

In 2019, Isabella Wemyss, Production Director for Wemyss Malts secured 5 casks of exceptional 1994 vintage sherry cask matured malt whisky from undisclosed Highlands and Speyside single malt distilleries and the blending team used these as the base to develop the new premium age statement Velvet Fig recipe.

Blender and Brand Manager for Wemyss Malts Steven Shand commented:

“With the Speyside and Highland casks as the base of the whisky we set about combining additional old casks of whisky from our stocks to add a velvety body, richness and complex wood tannin. By carefully selecting and adding several 1988 vintage casks of unpeated, sherry matured Bunnahabhain’s as the final 29% of the recipe we were able to achieve an aroma, flavour and body that did justice to the Velvet Fig name.”

The resulting whisky is an exquisitely fruity, rich and complex malt whisky with aromas of antique wood, vintage leather and velvety flavours of dark fruits and chocolate. It has the natural colour of deep copper and has been bottled non chill-filtered at 42.3%abv and carries a 25 year old age statement.

The whisky was unveiled at Wemyss Malts 15th anniversary celebration at Gosford House on the 4th of February and was initially preview released to Wemyss Malts Cask Club members. The release will be available in the UK, EU and Asia as of the 25th of February with a suggested retail price of £126 in various spirits retailers and from wemysmalts.com.

Wemyss Malts Cask Club members will be posting their own reviews of Velvet Fig Aged 25 Years via Instagram from Monday the 24th to Thursday the 27th of February. You can find out what their thoughts are by following @wemyssmalts and the hashtag #WMCaskClub.

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Waterford Open Day und Inaugural Bottling – mehr Infos
Nächster ArtikelPR: Neu von Kirsch Import – Edradour 2009 Signatory Vintage Un-Chillfiltered, ElsBurn 6yo Marsala Cask, Balcones Whiskey

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Islay

Wemyss Malts präsentiert Black Gold – Bowmore 1989 Single Cask

Das Familien geführte Spirituosenunternehmen Wemyss Malts feiert...
Weiterlesen
Blends

Whiskyexperts Classics: Blending live – Steven Shand blendet den Spice King (Video)

Eine Einführung in die Geheimnisse des Blendens
Weiterlesen
Blended Malt

Neu: Nectar Grove Batch Strength Limited Edition

Der schottische unabhängige Abfüller Wemyss Malts präsentiert in seiner...
Weiterlesen
Islay

Serge verkostet: Anonyme Alkoholika, die dritte Sitzung

Serge widmet sich wieder denen, die ihren Namen nicht sagen wollen/können/dürfen
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Serge verkostet: Anonyme Alkoholika

Single Malts und Blends ohne Destillerieangaben
Weiterlesen
Islay

Wemyss Malts: Neue Webseite und Cask Club mit exklusivem Caol Ila 35yo

Im Cask Club gibt es auch früher Zugriff auf die neuesten Abfüllungen
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

JJCorryIW Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Button Kirsch Whisky
Kaspar Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskybotschaft Button
Whiskyhaus Button
GaG Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WF RR 2020

Neueste Artikel

Kavalan: Master Blender Ian Chang verlässt Unternehmen

Hintergrund
Der am Erfolg der Destillerie von Anfang an maßgeblich beteiligte Chang gibt für das Ausscheiden "persönliche Karriereplanungsgründe" an
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu von Kirsch Import – Edradour 2009 Signatory Vintage Un-Chillfiltered, ElsBurn 6yo Marsala Cask, Balcones Whiskey

Deutschland
Sieben Neue auf einen Streich...
Weiterlesen

PR: Wemyss Malts veröffentlicht Velvet Fig 25yo

Blended Malt
Die offizielle Ankündigung des Blended Malts, der dieser Tage auch in Deutschland auf den Markt kommen wird...
Weiterlesen

PR: Waterford Open Day und Inaugural Bottling – mehr Infos

Irland
Am 25. April erscheint der erste Whisky - die Hälfte davon ist bereits ausverkauft...
Weiterlesen

Stories & Sips: Interaktive Karte aller 31 aktiven irischen Whiskeydestillerien

Hintergrund
Die momentan vielleicht beste Online-Datenbank über irische Brennereien...
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Drei aus Deanston

Highlands
Das Trio aus der Highland-Brennerei kann gute Wertungen einfahren - alle drei Abfüllungen sind im letzten Jahr erschienen
Weiterlesen

PR: Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Port Wine Barrels international gelauncht

Neue Whiskys
Vorerst einmal ist der Whiskey in Großbritannien erhältlich, er kommt aber noch in diesem Jahr auch nach Deutschland
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Glenlivet 12yo Double Oak (Review #814)

Speyside
Ein "basic malt", der von Ralfy mit viel Lob bedacht wird...
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Februar 2020: Highland Park 12yo Viking Honour

Exclusiv
In diesem Monat finden wir unseren Kandidaten im hohen Norden Schottlands
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Gewinnen Sie jetzt 6x Ultimate Peat: mit dem Laphroaig Lore und dem Laphroaig Ten Year Old

Exclusiv
Mit Beam Suntory Deutschland und Whiskyexperts 6x2 tolle Abfüllungen aus der berühmten Islay-Destillerie entdecken - Machen Sie jetzt mit!
Weiterlesen

Das sind die Gewinner der drei exzellenten indischen Whiskys aus der Paul John Distillery in Goa

Exclusiv
Wir haben die Gewinner der drei Abfüllungen ermittelt - sind Sie dabei?
Weiterlesen

Whiskyclubs stellen sich vor (2): 1st Pannonian Whisky Club, Hornstein (A)

Österreich
Seit 2014 ist der Klub tätig - er besitzt auch drei volle Whiskyfässer in einem Warehouse in Glasgow
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X