PR: Wemyss Malts Core Range in neuem Design

Farbenfroh und klar voneinander abgegrenzt präsentieren sich die drei Blended Malts von Wemyss in ihrem neuen Design

Beam 2020 Bowmore

The Hive, Spice King und Peat Chimney von Wemyss Malts präsentieren sich in einem neuen und farbenfrohen Design und einer neuen Flasche. Man will damit auch die gesamte Marke Wemyss Malts neu definieren.

Wie die Flaschen nun aussehen und was das Unternehmen dazu zu sagen hat, finden Sie in nachfolgender Aussendung:

An adventurous exploration of flavour

WEMYSS MALTS believe that our journey through the wonderful world of whisky should be led by bold and unique flavours.

In 2020 we celebrate our 15th anniversary and this is the perfect time to focus on our original values as independent, family whisky makers that encourage the exploration into adventurous flavours through our newly re-branded core range.

The Wemyss Malts Core Range has been given a bold and colourful new look to match its vibrant taste and vivid personality. With a direct contrast to more traditional whisky packaging, the striking design and unique labels are hard to miss.

The new-look blended malt whiskies – ‘The Hive’, ‘Spice King’ and ‘Peat Chimney’ – are bottled at 46% abv and non-chill-filtered to preserve their flavourful character. The new packaging includes a bespoke decanter bottle and ornately illustrated labels and gift cartons.

With whisky becoming more and more a lifestyle drink, popular among regular consumers, cocktail aficionados and spirit experts, Wemyss Malts can match the personality of the drinker with one of their Core Range whiskies. Each bottle of premium quality, small batch, hand-crafted whisky captures the true spirit of the brand with the bespoke artistic blend of colours reflecting the exciting blend of flavour. 

William Wemyss, Founder & Director of Wemyss Malts, said:


“Not all whisky tastes the same and not all whisky drinkers are the same. Scotland offers a wide spectrum of malt whisky with a vast diversity of flavours, and this wealth of variety is celebrated across our newly relaunched core range.

“We don’t overly focus on the distilleries, regions or complex terminology but prefer instead to concentrate on what’s important; the natural aromas and tastes found in each of our malt whiskies. The Wemyss Malts Core Range has been carefully crafted and blended from single malts from across Scotland to represent one of the key flavour profiles, giving each a distinct personality. And just like our consumers, our drinks are crafted to suit each personality type whether that is sweet, complexly spicy or gently smoky.”

THE HIVE
is a malt whisky that welcomes you with a honey-like sweetness, zesty citrus flavours and a floral bouquet.

THE HIVE is the life and soul of the party, with zestful and spirited notes of orange blossom and candied fruits

SPICE KING is a complex malt whisky with many layers to its spicy personality.

SPICE KING welcomes the curious with a succulently sweet start before being drawn in by its many complexities.

PEAT CHIMNEY introduces you to nuanced, smoky yet balanced flavours, gently easing you into the peaty whisky style. 

PEAT CHIMNEY isn’t afraid to stand out, with deep smokes and fresh fruits singing in harmony.

Whiskyexperts-Whiskyfreunde
