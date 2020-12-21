Montag, 21. Dezember 2020, 20:29:45
Suche auf Seite
HintergrundRegionenSchottland

PR: Whisky Auctioneer schließt Rekordjahr mit besonderer Auktion am 23. Dezember ab

Versteigert wird zum Beispiel ein komplettes Erstausgaben-Set der Glenfarclas Family Casks

Das britische Auktionshaus whiskyauctioneer.com, das im neuen Jahr auch in Deutschland tätig sein wird, zieht vor einer letzten Auktion am 23. Dezember Bilanz über ein erfolgreiches Jahr – und zeigt einige Highlights, die am Tag vor dem Heiligen Abend unter den Hammer kommen. Alles zu beiden Themen finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung in englischer Sprache:

REMARKABLE DECEMBER AUCTION ENDS A RECORD YEAR FOR WHISKY AUCTIONEER

Joe Wilson, Head of Auction Content at Whisky Auctioneer, examines some highlights in the upcoming December auction

A complete set of first edition whiskies from The Glenfarclas Family Cask range is just one of the highlights of Whisky Auctioneer’s upcoming December auction, which will go live this week (Wednesday 23 December 2020).

From world-renowned independent bottlings from the legendary Italian independent bottler Silvano Samaroli, to remarkable collections of The Macallan, Springbank and Bowmore, whisky enthusiasts will have the chance to get their hands on a treasure trove of special expressions during the auction, which will run until 11 January 2021.

Whisky Auctioneer’s final sale of 2020 comes after a record year for the Perth-based online auction house, which since January has hosted 17 online auctions totalling a hammer price of almost £30 million. Between mid-October and mid-November alone, the business experienced its largest month in value and volume across its auctions to date – including £375k hammer price for an exclusive Bourbon and American Whiskey Auction, £3.3m hammer price for its regular monthly October Auction and £218k hammer price for a specialist Glenfiddich Auction.

The business currently sees over 100,000 bids per month and has conducted deliveries to 74 countries across the globe.

Iain McClune, Founder of Whisky Auctioneer, said:

“This year has been a huge year for the business, with 17 online auctions under our belt, substantial growth in online bidders, and ultimately, having the privilege to bring some of the most special whiskies in existence to our global customer base.

“Our final sale of what I can only describe as a record year for Whisky Auctioneer culminates in the auction of one of the most complete and varied collections of whiskies from iconic distilleries, including Bowmore, Springbank and Glenfarclas.”

The December auction will be the first time that a complete collection of original first editions from the Glenfarclas Family Cask range (1952-1994) has become available on the secondary market. Islay whisky lovers are also in for a treat, with the chance to snap up the rare Port Ellen 12 Year Old Queen’s visit – an expression bottled to commemorate the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to the island in 1980, and thought to be the only expression released whilst spirit actively ran through the now silent stills of this iconic distillery. Other Islay highlights include a remarkable collection of vintage Bowmore expressions from the Morrison Bowmore era, a legendary period for the distillery.

A crowning selection of the world’s most sought-after whiskies from the legendary Samaroli also feature in the auction, including the 1966 Bowmore Samaroli Bouquet, regarded by many as one of the best whiskies ever to be bottled. Also featured is the iconic Laphroaig 1967 and 1970 bottlings, The Glenlivet 1955 Handwritten Label, Glen Ord 1967 Bouquet and Springbank 12 Year Old. A collection of this magnitude is rarely seen at auction and offers the unprecedented opportunity for serious collectors and connoisseurs to acquire some of the world’s most highly regarded whiskies in one swoop.

Notable highlights in the auction also feature from The Macallan, which witnesses an incredible cache of the oldest expressions ever bottled by the distillery, presented from both The Red Collection and Macallan in Lalique series’. Other auction highlights include a spectacular Springbank collection, including the 1919 50 Year Old in the original pear-shaped bottle, a complete Millennium Collection and various sought-after official vintages and private cask bottlings.

Founded in 2013, Whisky Auctioneer has 51 employees and an annual turnover of nearly £40m. It has tripled its turnover the last three years and recently announced its expansion into Europe with a new base in Germany to accommodate rising demand across the continent.

To find out more about Whisky Auctioneer and to register to take part in upcoming auctions please visit www.whiskyauctioneer.com

Vorheriger ArtikelBruichladdich schließt den Onlineshop für Kontinentaleuropäer – vorläufig bis zum 5. Januar

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Markt

PR: Whiskyauctioneer.com startet Auktion mit über 800 Flaschen unabhängiger Abfüller

Von 10. bis 14. Dezember kommen Raritäten unabhängiger europäischer Abfüller unter den Hammer - darunter z.B. über 150 von Moon Import
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

PR: Whiskyauctioneer.com eröffnet Büro in Deutschland

Das Büro in Ratheim wird europäische Kunden z.B. mit Flaschenabholungen in deutschen Städten unterstützen
Weiterlesen
PR

PR: Whiskyauctioneer.com mit Versteigerung seltener Single Malts von Glenfiddich

Über 100 Abfüllungen aus der ikonischen Speyside-Brennerei kommen zwischen 12. und 16. November unter den Hammer
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Whiskyauctioneer bricht zweiten Teil der Versteigerung der Gooding-Sammlung wegen Cyberattacke ab

Die Versteigerung wurde auf einen noch nicht bekannten Zeitpunkt verschoben - die schottische Polizei ermittelt
Weiterlesen
Markt

PR: Wie man daheim im Pyjama eine Million Pfund für Whisky ausgeben kann…

Vom 10. bis 20. April wird der zweite Teil der Gooding-Sammlung versteigert - bei uns gibt es den Katalog zum Download
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskyhaus Button
JJCorryIW Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Kaspar Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
GaG Partnerbutton
St. Kilian Partnerbutton

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: Whisky Auctioneer schließt Rekordjahr mit besonderer Auktion am 23. Dezember ab

Hintergrund
Versteigert wird zum Beispiel ein komplettes Erstausgaben-Set der Glenfarclas Family Casks
Weiterlesen

Bruichladdich schließt den Onlineshop für Kontinentaleuropäer – vorläufig bis zum 5. Januar

Islay
Grund sind der Brexit und die momentane Unterbrechung der Transportverbindungen
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu bei Kirsch Import – Vier Deutschland-exklusive Abfüllungen von Signatory Vintage

Highlands
Alle vier Bottlings sind exklusiv für den deutschen Importeur abgefüllt worden
Weiterlesen

Lindores Abbey Distillery hat nun offiziell Whisky im Fass!

Lowlands
Die Erstausgabe geht an die Mitglieder der hauseigenen 1494 Society - mit 1494 Flaschen
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Whisky weltweit, Teil 3

Belgien
Auch heute, am Montag, geht es mit Serge Valentin und seiner Seite Whiskyfun wieder auf eine Weltreise, diesmal in fünf Etappen...
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Fercullen Five Elements, eine Sonderabfüllung der Powerscourt Destillerie

Irland
Verschiedene Fercullen Single Malt Whiskeys gereift in Ex-Burbon, Ruby Port, Dark Rum und Bordeaux Red Wine Casks
Weiterlesen

Neue Deutsche Whiskyvideos und Podcasts der Woche (211)

Blended Malt
Whisky näher betrachtet - in Bild und Ton
Weiterlesen

Whisky Cycle – Eine Radreise durch Schottland von Uli Franz (Folge 3)

Exclusiv
Über 1500 Kilometer zu siebzehn schottischen Brennereien
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
WeinRiegger

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2020: Highland Park Cask Strength

Exclusiv
Mit einem robusten und intensiven Whisky verabschieden wir das Jahr 2020
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Aurora Spirit Distillery veröffentlicht Bivrost® Niflheim Arctic Single Malt Whisky

Neue Whiskys
Die nördlichste Whiskybrennerei der Welt veröffentlicht ihren ersten Single Malt - mit Tasting Notes
Weiterlesen

Whisky Cycle – Eine Radreise durch Schottland von Uli Franz (Folge 3)

Exclusiv
Über 1500 Kilometer zu siebzehn schottischen Brennereien
Weiterlesen

PR: Moët Hennessy präsentiert die LAST MINUTE X-Mas Highlights des Hauses

Highlands
All I want for chrismas is … Whisky
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X