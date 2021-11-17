PR: Why, hello Old Sport! Die Scotch Malt Whisky Society bringt die Roaring Twenties zurück

Die Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) lädt SMWS-Mitglieder und Nicht-Mitglieder am Freitag, 26. November 2021, 19 Uhr in ihren Members‘ Room in der Queen Street 28 in Edinburgh. Die Location wird in die „Roaring Twenties“ zurückversetzt und nur für eine Nacht in eine Gatsby-Mottoparty verwandelt – mit Champagner bei der Ankunft, Live-Musik, Cocktails, Canapes und einer ständig wechselnden Auswahl an Single-Cask-Whiskys.

Ticket zu dieser Veranstaltung können online erworben werden, weitere Details und Infos können Sie nachfolgend in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung finden:

WHY, HELLO OLD SPORT! THE SCOTCH MALT WHISKY SOCIETY BRINGS BACK THE ROARING TWENTIES

The world’s most entertaining whisky club invites you to 28 Queen Street in Edinburgh for a night of glitz and glamour

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) is transforming its Members’ Room at 28 Queen Street into a Gatsby-themed party for one night only. From 7 pm on Friday, 26 November 2021 the venue will be transported back to the ‘Roaring Twenties’, as SMWS members and non-members are invited to the party of the century.

With champagne on arrival, live music, cocktails, canapes, and the Society’s ever-changing selection of single cask whiskies, 28 Queen Street will be engulfed with guests dressed to impress.

Tickets are available now for members and non-members for just £65. Get yours here: https://smws.com/queen-street-does-gatsby/

Sarah Prior, Queen Street Venue Manager, said:

“We can’t wait to see all those smiling faces at 28 Queen Street for our Gatsby event. The world is getting back to (almost) normal, and what better time to celebrate as we enter the glorious festive season.

“With what has been a challenging year for everyone, we are delighted to welcome our members and new faces back to Society events. With Christmas around the corner, it’s the perfect time to come and see what the Society is all about.”

For the SMWS monthly Outturn this November, a new cask collection is taking to the stage every week: https://smws.com/latest-outturn

Belonging to the world’s most entertaining whisky club gives you access to exclusive Members’ Rooms, partner bar discounts, colourful tasting events, whisky education, and a monthly members’ magazine Unfiltered. There’s so much more than whisky to appreciate when you join the Society for just £65: https://smws.com/whisky-club-membership