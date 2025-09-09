Sarah Burgess wird master of whisky creation bei International Beverage

International Beverage, zu deren Portfolio unter anderem die schottischen Destillerien Old Pulteney, Balblair, Speyburn und anCnoc sowie der Blended Whisky Hankey Bannister gehören, hat Sarah Burgess zur master of whisky creation ernannt. In dieser neu geschaffenen Position wird sie ein Team von spirits makers leiten und mit dem globalen Brand Advocacy-Team zusammenarbeiten.

Die gebürtige Speysiderin blickt auf mehr als 25 Jahre Branchenerfahrung zurück. Ihre Laufbahn begann sie bei der Cardhu Distillery, danach wechselte sie zur Auchroisk Distillery. In den folgenden zwei Jahrzehnten leitete Sarah die Betriebsabläufe der Diageo-Destillerien Oban, Glenkinchie und Clynelish. 2017 wechselte sie als Lead Whisky Maker zu The Macallan, wo sie sich für die Sortimentsentwicklung, Innovation und Qualitätskontrolle verantwortlich war. Im Jahr 2022 übernahm sie die Postion der Creative Director der Craigellachie Collection. Im Jahr darauf wurde sie dann Whisky Maker bei The Lakes Distillery.

Sarah Burgess über ihre neue Aufgabe:

“I’m thrilled to step into this new role where I’ll have the opportunity to shape the future of International Beverage’s whisky creation. I’m hoping to bring a fresh new perspective along with a steadfast commitment to enduring quality. I’m also looking forward to working closely with International Beverage’s global brand advocacy team, leading training initiatives and bringing our extraordinary spirits to markets around the world.”

Malcolm Leask, Managing Director bei International Beverage, sagte: