International Beverage (Balmenach, Balblair, Pulteney, AnCnoc etc.) eröffnet US-Büro in Manhattan

Nach über zehn Jahren Pause wird International Beverage (das schottische Unternehmen betreibt die Brennereien Balblair, Balmenach, Knockdhu, Speyburn und Pulteney sowie Cardrona in Neuseeland und gehört zu ThaiBev) wieder ein Büro in den USA eröffnen, um dort die Kontrolle über die Markenaktivitäten am US-Markt zu haben. Gemeinsam mit dem Importeur MHW wird man dort sowohl den Handel als auch die Gastronomie betreuen.

Das Büro in Manhattan wird von Peter Powell geleitet, der zuvor Regional Sales Director für UK, Frankreich und Deutschland war. Er meint zu seinem Job als Regional Director für Nordamerika:

“Our global sales strategy is tightly focused on building bespoke plans for every brand, in every market, matched to the specific needs of our trade customers and consumers in those markets.

With the launch of our new spirits hub in the US, our business will have a base to deliver these finely tuned and highly effective plans in the market. This is especially important for us in 2026, as some of our brands prepare to celebrate milestone anniversaries throughout the year.“