Thailändischer Prakaan Whisky betritt den internationalen Markt

Ende des Jahres durften wir Ihnen schon Prakaan, den ersten Whisky aus Thailand, in einem Beitrag vorstellen. Gemacht wird er von der International Beveragem Group – jenes Unternehmen, das in Schottland auch einige Brennereien betreibt: Balblair, Speyburn, Pulteney, Benromach und Knockdhu.

Schon damals wurde angekündigt, dass man mit Prakaan einen globalen Rollout machen würde – und jetzt im Juni ist es soweit: In Schlüsselmärkten weltweit wird man mit drei Abfüllungen präsent sein: PRAKAAN Select Cask, RAKAAN Double Cask und PRAKAAN Peated Malt. Die unverbindlich empfohlenen Preise für die 70cl Flaschen werden zwischen 59 und 69 Euro liegen. Und ja, auch Deutschland ist einer dieser Schlüsselmärkte, nach den Worten von Prapakon Thongtheppairot, Leiter der Spirituosen-Produktgruppe:

„By blending Thailand’s rich heritage with robust marketing strategies, we aim to expand into markets where single malt whisky is esteemed, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan.“

Hier die Presseaussendung der International Beverage Group mit mehr Infos zum Launch. Wenn die Abfüllungen in Deutschland verfügbar sind, werden Sie das natürlich bei uns erfahren:

International Beverage confirms global roll out of PRAKAAN, Thailand’s first single malt whisky

Historic new whisky bottles rich tapestry of Thai culture and craftsmanship for international markets

International Beverage is today (2nd June) proud to announce the global roll out of PRAKAAN, Thailand’s first premium single malt whisky, following the success of its launch into domestic and Asian markets last year.

The new whisky is a momentous addition to International Beverage’s award-winning spirits portfolio.

It will debut with a range of three bold and highly distinctive single malts – PRAKAAN Select Cask, PRAKAAN Double Cask and PRAKAAN Peated Malt – all crafted at PRAKAAN Distillery in the north of Thailand.

The launch aims to put Thai whisky and craftsmanship on the global spirits map, whilst showcasing International Beverage’s expertise in producing premium spirits around the world.

With an initial focus on the UK, France and Germany in 2025, and the USA and other markets thereafter, the new global distribution drive will be supported by an ambitious sales and marketing plan to build awareness and long term growth.

Provenance

The new whisky is crafted at PRAKAAN Distillery in the province of Kamphaeng Phet, which sits within Thailand’s northerly Western Forest Complex – part of a vast, unspoiled UNESCO World heritage site.

The area’s rich natural resources and hot, humid climate, combined with the great traditions of local craftsmanship, provide the perfect conditions for making premium whisky with a distinctive Thai character.

This unique setting also inspires the name, with PRAKAAN translating as ‘wall’ or ‘fort’, in tribute to the remains of an ancient wall which once surrounded Kamphaeng Phet, and stood strong in Thailand’s defence

through the centuries.

The whisky

PRAKAAN’s inaugural single malts have been named ‘The Tribura Series’ – inspired by the wall’s three fortified layers and representing the Thai history, provenance and passion that is woven into every step of their creation.

Crafted with the region’s pure, high quality spring water, PRAKAAN’s sustainable, state of the art distillery features two large 30 – 50,000 cask underground warehouses, designed to carefully control maturation in the warm, humid climate. Here the spirit is matured in a mix of American Oak Ex-bourbon casks and Spanish Oak Ex-sherry casks.

The resulting three whiskies are distinctively different in taste, but share the tropical fruit notes and lush, vanilla sweetness which will come to characterize PRAKAAN and Thai whisky amongst global drinkers.

Commenting on the global launch, Veronica Amago, Global Sales Director at International Beverage said: ‘This is a historic day for our business and for Thailand as we launch the country’s first ever single malt whisky onto the world stage. PRAKAAN Distillery is the result of care, precision and skilful planning, and our whisky is defined by the skill and expertise of our formidable whisky creation team in Kamphaeng Phet. The recently awarded inaugural Tribura Series is a celebration of their achievement. We are proud and honoured to be sharing it with the world today.’

Ranging in price between €59 – €69, PRAKAAN single malt whisky is bottled in 70cl and will be available via specialist retailers within key global markets.

PRAKAAN Select Cask – Aged in Ex-Bourbon Oak casks

NOSE: Soft tropical fruit and zesty citrus with lush honey sweetness, creamy vanilla, and undertones of lemon cake.

PALATE: Sweetness of caramelized pineapple slices and chewy toffee, with the rich perfume of freshly-ground spices and hints of candied lemon peel.

FINISH: Mature and long-lasting with ripe fruitiness.

43% vol. – €59

PRAKAAN Double Cask – Aged in Ex-Bourbon and Sherry Oak casks

NOSE: Rich tropical fruit smothered in decadent layers of melting chocolate and vanilla. Balanced with notes of raisin and candied citrus peel.

PALATE: Rich and delicious. Pineapples in syrup and ripe mangoes with elegant oaky vanilla and the dark sweetness of warm toffee.

FINISH: Full-bodied and smooth with oaky and leathery tones, with a light touch grated orange zest.

43% vol. – €69

PRAKAAN Peated Malt – A unique Smoky Character Whisky

NOSE: Fresh tropical fruit with a layer of soft wood smoke, evocative of a fire on the beach. Spices and elegantly rich vanilla sauce.

PALATE: Sweet, textured with smoke to the fore and a gentle rounded quality. Caramels and runny honey with citrus and pineapple shining through.

FINISH: Warming and long, descending slowly from bright fruitiness to sweet smoke.

43% vol. – €64

About International Beverage

International Beverage is the international arm of Thai Beverage Public Limited Company. The premium spirits company’s portfolio is led by a range of high-quality brands including Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky, Hankey Bannister blended Scotch whisky, Caorunn Gin, PRAKAAN single malt whisky and Phraya Rum from Thailand, Larsen Cognac, and Cardrona spirits and liqueurs.

A certified Great Place to Work, International Beverage’s success is shaped by its 700-strong team based across the business network of nine global sites spanning the UK, France, New Zealand and Greater China, following the company’s recent acquisition of Asiaeuro International Beverage (AIB). For more information please visit www.interbevgroup.com