Scottish Field: Interview mit Yoshiyuki Nakazato, Master Distiller bei Karuizawa

Einer der begehrtesten Whiskys aus Japan ist Karuizwawa, und der Hype um ihn hängt durchaus auch mit seiner damaligen Qualität zusammen. Die Destillerie war nämlich lange stillgelegt, wurde aber unlängst wieder neu eröffnet (wir berichteten hier).

Scottish Field hat ein Interview mit dem Master Distiller der Brennerei, Yoshiyuki Nakazato, geführt, um einige Aspekte seiner Arbeit und der Destillerie zu beleuchten.

Hier ein AUsschnitt aus dem Interview:

Question: What do you want people to know about distilling?

Yoshiyuki Nakazato: What I hope people understand most is the profound care and dedication we bring to our craft here in Japan. We are committed to perfecting every detail and honouring the legacy of those who came before us, all while elevating the industry by releasing only the finest products.

Our passion extends beyond the taste of the whisky; it encompasses the entire journey of its creation. For me, the joy lies not only in the final product but in the meticulous process of crafting it – it’s all part of the whisky experience.