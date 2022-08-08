Serge verkostet: Caol Ila

Die heutige 20th Anniversary wieder sehr vielen hohe Bewertungen
Single Malts der Islay-Brennerei Caol Ila sind mittlerweile die No. 1 in der Whiskyfun-Liste der meist verkosteten Whiskys, noch vor Bowmore (No. 2) und Highland Park (No. 3). In der Tasting-Reihe anlässlich des 20. Geburtstag von Whiskyfun stellt sich Serge Valentin heute eine Session von fünf lang gereiften Caol Ilas zusammen. Und wie gewohnt, bietet auch die heutige The 20th Anniversary Session erneut sehr viele hohe Bewertungen:
Abfüllung
Punkte
Caol Ila 23 yo 1996/2020 (50.1%, OB, Casks of Distinction for Garreth Christopher, 1st fill European Oak, cask #19339, 576 bottles)
86
Caol Ila 36 yo 1984/2020 (53.1%, Kingsbury’s for Auld Alliance and Club Qing, butt, cask #2752)
88
Caol Ila 35 yo 1982/2017 (53.6%, Cadenhead, Single Cask, bourbon hogshead, 156 bottles)
91
Caol Ila 31 yo 1990/2022 (45.6%, Whisky Concerto, Cask Le Sens, hogshead, cask #13132, 173 bottles)
90
Caol Ila 1974/1989 (40%, Gordon & MacPhail for Meregalli Giuseppe)