Serge verkostet: Caol Ila en masse, encore!

Gab es gestern schon elf Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Caol Ila, so sind es heute weitere elf Bottlings, die Serge Valentin für Sie verkostet. Auch diesmal bewegen sich die Wertungen im Bereich von gut bis ausgezeichnet, mit einem kleinen Ausflug unter die 80 Punkte, der wohl wegen eines Weinfass-Finishes passiert – nicht unbedingt die Passion von Serge.
Hier jedenfalls wieder die Tabelle der Abfüllungen, deren Tasting Notes Sie in der Verkostung finden:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 7 yo 2017/2024 (46%, Douglas Laing, Provenance, LMDW Foundations, Barbados rum finish, cask #DL18766)
|85
|Caol Ila 17 yo 2007/2024 (54.2%, Maltbarn, sherry cask, 177 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2013/2024 (55.4%, Lady of the Glen, Rivesaltes finish, 299 bottles)
|78
|Caol Ila 9 yo 2014/2024 (60.3%, The Whisky Exchange, The Seasons, Autumn, first fill bourbon barrel, cask #808)
|87
|Caol Ila 9 yo 2015/2024 (54.9%, James Eadie, first fill amontillado European oak hogshead, cask #378487, 341 bottles)
|89
|Caol Ila 14 yo 2010/2024 (57%, Berry Bros. & Rudd, LMDW, oloroso sherry finish, cask #311752, 265 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2011/2023 (50%, Hunter Laing, Old Malt Cask 25th Anniversary, manzanilla butt, 750 bottles)
|83
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2013/2024 (48.5%, Decadent Drinks, Equinox & Solstice, second fill sherry hogshead, autumn edition)
|87
|Caol Ila 17 yo 2007/2024 (56%, Halcyon Spirits, cask #306807, 273 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 1994/2005 (43%, Jean Boyer, recoopered hogshead, 400 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 31 yo 1983/2014 (48.7%, Signatory Vintage, hogshead, cask #5300, 248 bottles)
|93