Serge verkostet: Geheime Islay Whiskies (Fèis Ìle 2021 Session 12)

|In Memory of Bessie 10 yo 2011/2021 (58.4%, Fadandel.dk, cask #LAP 224, 323 bottles)
|85
|Secret Islay 11 yo 2008/2020 (56.6%, The Taste Of Whisky, 137 bottles)
|86
|Heart of Peatiness 12 yo 2008/2020 (58.5%, Dramful! Malt Connection, bourbon hogshead, cask # 360046)
|87
|Islay Single Malt 8 yo 2011/2020 (49.2%, Chapter 7, Chronicle, 1st fill barrels, casks #5, 146, 147, 893 bottles)
|86
|Islay Malt 8 yo 2008/2017 (59.8%, Whiskybroker, Mc Shelfie)
|85
|Secret Islay 2006 (60%, Clan Denny for Or Sileis, Taiwan, hogshead, 330 bottles, +/-2020)
|86
|An Islay Distillery 9 yo 2008/2018 (59.1%, Malt Musketeers, Small Batch release)
|84
|Islay Single Malt 27 yo 1992/2020 (48.5%, WhiskySponge, refill barrel, 293 bottles)
|91
|Islay Malt 27 yo 1993/2020 (49.9%, Thompson Bros., 536 bottles)
|91
|Peat & Sherry (55.4%, Elements of Islay, Canada exclusive, Kensington Wine Market, sherry hogshead, cask #47, 475 bottles, 2020)
|86
|Peat Reek ‚Embers‘ (59.4%, Blackadder, hogshead, 285 bottles, 2016)
|85
|Images of Islay 1982/2013 ‚Port Ellen Lighthouse‘ (53.2%, Malts of Scotland, sherry cask, 212 bottles)
|93
|Images of Islay ‚Rhinns of Islay Lighthouse‘ (53.2%, Malts of Scotland, 176 bottles, +/-2014)
|89
|Red Snake (59.7%, Blackadder, Raw Cask, for Taiwan, 272 bottles, 2017)
|86
|Islay #2 25 yo (48.7%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 3124 bottles, 2018)
|92