SchottlandIslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Geheime Islay Whiskies (Fèis Ìle 2021 Session 12)

Fünfzehn Abfüllungen mit Fragezeichen sowie teilweise hervorragenden Bewertungen

Eigentlich bildete die gestrige Tasting Session den Abschluss der diesjährigen Fèis Ìle auf Whiskyfun. Doch Serge Valentin übersah die mittlerweile etablierte Kategorie der Geheim-Whiskies, also Abfüllungen, die nicht nennen wollen oder dürfen, aus welcher Brennerei der Whisky stammt. Deshalb finden wir in der Session 12 heute auf Whiskyfun fünfzehn Abfüllungen, hinter denen ein großes Fragezeichen steht. Wie die Benotungen dieser Unbekannten ausfällt, können Sie unserer Übersicht entnehmen.

AbfüllungPunkte
In Memory of Bessie 10 yo 2011/2021 (58.4%, Fadandel.dk, cask #LAP 224, 323 bottles)85
Secret Islay 11 yo 2008/2020 (56.6%, The Taste Of Whisky, 137 bottles)86
Heart of Peatiness 12 yo 2008/2020 (58.5%, Dramful! Malt Connection, bourbon hogshead, cask # 360046)87
Islay Single Malt 8 yo 2011/2020 (49.2%, Chapter 7, Chronicle, 1st fill barrels, casks #5, 146, 147, 893 bottles)86
Islay Malt 8 yo 2008/2017 (59.8%, Whiskybroker, Mc Shelfie)85
Secret Islay 2006 (60%, Clan Denny for Or Sileis, Taiwan, hogshead, 330 bottles, +/-2020)86
An Islay Distillery 9 yo 2008/2018 (59.1%, Malt Musketeers, Small Batch release)84
Islay Single Malt 27 yo 1992/2020 (48.5%, WhiskySponge, refill barrel, 293 bottles)91
Islay Malt 27 yo 1993/2020 (49.9%, Thompson Bros., 536 bottles)91
Peat & Sherry (55.4%, Elements of Islay, Canada exclusive, Kensington Wine Market, sherry hogshead, cask #47, 475 bottles, 2020)86
Peat Reek ‚Embers‘ (59.4%, Blackadder, hogshead, 285 bottles, 2016)85
Images of Islay 1982/2013 ‚Port Ellen Lighthouse‘ (53.2%, Malts of Scotland, sherry cask, 212 bottles)93
Images of Islay ‚Rhinns of Islay Lighthouse‘ (53.2%, Malts of Scotland, 176 bottles, +/-2014)89
Red Snake (59.7%, Blackadder, Raw Cask, for Taiwan, 272 bottles, 2017)86
Islay #2 25 yo (48.7%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, 3124 bottles, 2018)92
