Serge verkostet: Junge Whiskys neuer Brennereien

In diesem Jahr findet erstmals die neue Veranstaltung „WHISK(E)Y GIN AND MORE“ statt. An diesem Wochenende wird der Keine Sorgen Saal in Ried im Innkreis zum Genuss-Salon und präsentiert die Welt von Whisk(e)y, Gin und Rum. Der Event WHISKEY, GIN AND MORE bietet den optimalen Rahmen, um Neuheiten und Trends zu präsentieren, zu verkosten und zu verkaufen.