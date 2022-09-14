Mittwoch, 14. September 2022, 12:27:43
Serge verkostet: Junge Whiskys neuer Brennereien

Sehr viel Qualität und hohe Bewertungen für die jungen Malts

Bevor heute das erste Glas auf Whiskyfun mit Malts aus kürzlich errichteten schottischen Destillerien gefüllt werden darf, gilt es erst einmal, eine Frage zu klären: Was bedeutet denn „kürzlich“ im Whiskyfun-Hauptquartier eigentlich genau?

Die Antwort finden Sie auf Whiskyfun, ebenso wie die vollständigen Tasting Notes. Mit unserer Zusammenfassung des Flights und den Bewertungen deuten wir schon einmal an: Sehr viel Qualität ist bei den jungen Brennereien zu finden:

AbfüllungPunkte

Drumblade 10 yo 2011/2021 (46%, Duncan Taylor, Battlehill, blended malt, sherry cask)83
Annandale 6 yo 2015/2022 (59.7%, The Whisky Barrel, 15th Anniversary, 1st fill oloroso sherry butt, cask #TWB1028)88
Annandale 6 yo 2015/2022 ‚Peated‘ (56.2%, Best Dram, Kirsch Import, 1st fill bourbon, cask #567, 254 bottles)88
Ardnamurchan 5 yo 2015/2021 (52.5%, North Star Spirits, ex-bourbon, 247 bottles)88
Ardnamurchan 6 yo 2015/2022 (58.4%, Thompson Bros., first fill barrel, 267 bottles)88
Ardnamurchan 6 yo 2015/2022 (59.7%, Thompson Bros., first fill barrel, cask #356, 267 bottles)87
Glasgow Distillery 4 yo 2017/2022 (61.1%, The Whisky Barrel, 15th Anniversary, 1st fill sherry butt, cask #TWB1029)85
Lindores Abbey 3 yo 2018/2022 (58.9%, OB for The Whisky Barrel, 15th Anniversary, oloroso sherry butt, cask #585, 720 bottles)86
Strathearn 8 yo 2014/2022 (49.8%, Thompson Bros., Seven Casks Series, virgin American oak, cask #17, 58 bottles)84
Dornoch 4 yo 2017/2022 (55.5%, OB, Thompson Bros., 1st fill 100l bourbon, cask #54, 178 bottles)86
