Serge verkostet: Junge Whiskys neuer Brennereien

Bevor heute das erste Glas auf Whiskyfun mit Malts aus kürzlich errichteten schottischen Destillerien gefüllt werden darf, gilt es erst einmal, eine Frage zu klären: Was bedeutet denn „kürzlich“ im Whiskyfun-Hauptquartier eigentlich genau?
Die Antwort finden Sie auf Whiskyfun, ebenso wie die vollständigen Tasting Notes. Mit unserer Zusammenfassung des Flights und den Bewertungen deuten wir schon einmal an: Sehr viel Qualität ist bei den jungen Brennereien zu finden:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Drumblade 10 yo 2011/2021 (46%, Duncan Taylor, Battlehill, blended malt, sherry cask)
|83
|Annandale 6 yo 2015/2022 (59.7%, The Whisky Barrel, 15th Anniversary, 1st fill oloroso sherry butt, cask #TWB1028)
|88
|Annandale 6 yo 2015/2022 ‚Peated‘ (56.2%, Best Dram, Kirsch Import, 1st fill bourbon, cask #567, 254 bottles)
|88
|Ardnamurchan 5 yo 2015/2021 (52.5%, North Star Spirits, ex-bourbon, 247 bottles)
|88
|Ardnamurchan 6 yo 2015/2022 (58.4%, Thompson Bros., first fill barrel, 267 bottles)
|88
|Ardnamurchan 6 yo 2015/2022 (59.7%, Thompson Bros., first fill barrel, cask #356, 267 bottles)
|87
|Glasgow Distillery 4 yo 2017/2022 (61.1%, The Whisky Barrel, 15th Anniversary, 1st fill sherry butt, cask #TWB1029)
|85
|Lindores Abbey 3 yo 2018/2022 (58.9%, OB for The Whisky Barrel, 15th Anniversary, oloroso sherry butt, cask #585, 720 bottles)
|86
|Strathearn 8 yo 2014/2022 (49.8%, Thompson Bros., Seven Casks Series, virgin American oak, cask #17, 58 bottles)
|84
|Dornoch 4 yo 2017/2022 (55.5%, OB, Thompson Bros., 1st fill 100l bourbon, cask #54, 178 bottles)
|86