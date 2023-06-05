Serge verkostet: Kilchoman Fèis Ìle 2023

|Kilchoman 8 yo 2012/2021 ‚Tequila Finish‘ (53.4%, OB, The Whisky Exchange, 247 bottles)
|81
|Kilchoman 11 yo 2010/2022 ‚100% Islay Bourbon Matured‘ (52.5%, OB, LMDW, Antipodes, 220 bottles
|90
|Kilchoman 13 yo 2007/2021 ‚Bourbon Matured‘ (53.9%, OB, The Whisky Exchange, cask #197, 204 bottles)
|84
|Kilchoman 2009/2014 ‚Sherry‘ (59.3%, OB, Distillery Shop, cask #424, 680 bottles)
|84
|Kilchoman 8 yo 2012/2021 ‚Mezcal Finish‘ (52.8%, OB, The Whisky Exchange, cask #828, 223 bottles)
|84
|Kilchoman 5 yo 2017/2022 ‚Cognac Matured‘ (58.4%, OB, LMDW, Antipodes, cask #268, 400 bottles)
|85
|Kilchoman 6 yo 2012/2018 ‚PX Sherry Finish‘ (55.6%, OB, HNWS Taiwan, cask #626)
|85
|Kilchoman 2015/2020 ‚100% Islay PX Matured‘ (58.6%, OB, Taiwan Twin Lions Society and Or Sileis, cask #320, 330 bottles)
|84
|Kilchoman 9 yo 2012/2021 ‚100% Islay Bourbon Barrel‘ (55.3%, OB, LMDW Conquête, bourbon barrel, cask #17)
|83
|Kilchoman 10 yo 2011/2022 ‚Fresh Bourbon Barrel‘ (55.8%, OB, LMDW, Antipodes, cask #721, 240 bottles)
|90
|Kilchoman 13 yo 2007/2021 ‚Fresh Bourbon Barrel‘ (54.4%, OB, LMDW, Conquête, cask #362)
|85
|Kilchoman 10 yo 2011/2021 ‚100% Islay Oloroso Butt‘ (57.3%, OB, LMDW, Conquête, cask #144)
|84
|Kilchoman 10 yo 2012/2023 ‚Marsala Finish‘ (53.6%, OB, WCN 20th Anniversary, cask #589)
|86
|Kilchoman 14 yo 2006/2021 ‚Oloroso Hogshead‘ (54.5%, OB, LMDW, Conquête, cask #318
|87
|Kilchoman 10yo 2007/2017 ‚Bourbon Barrel 20th Anniversary whisky.fr‘ (56.6%, OB, LMDW, cask #196, 221 bottles)
|90