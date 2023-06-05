Montag, 05. Juni 2023, 13:13:17
Suche auf Seite
IslayVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Kilchoman Fèis Ìle 2023

Bourbon, Cognac, Marsala, Mezcal, Oloroso, Pedro und Tequila: Die heutigen Kandidaten reiften in vielen unterschiedlichen Fassarten

Fast vergessen! In der Reihe der Fèis Ìle 2023 Verkostungen auf Whiskyfun fehlte doch noch eine Brennerei. Diese erhält heute ihren großen Auftritt, insgesamt präsentieren sich 15 Abfüllungen der kleinen, im Westen der Hebriden-Insel Islay gelegene Destillerie Kilchoman. Bei diesen Bottlings setzte die Brennerei viele unterschiedlichen Fassarten (Bourbon, Cognac, Marsala, Mezcal, Oloroso, Pedro und Tequila) ein, von denen die Abfüllungen aus den Bourbon-Casks in dieser Session besonders gefallen, wie Sie hier sehen können:

AbfüllungPunkte

Kilchoman 8 yo 2012/2021 ‚Tequila Finish‘ (53.4%, OB, The Whisky Exchange, 247 bottles)81
Kilchoman 11 yo 2010/2022 ‚100% Islay Bourbon Matured‘ (52.5%, OB, LMDW, Antipodes, 220 bottles90
Kilchoman 13 yo 2007/2021 ‚Bourbon Matured‘ (53.9%, OB, The Whisky Exchange, cask #197, 204 bottles)84
Kilchoman 2009/2014 ‚Sherry‘ (59.3%, OB, Distillery Shop, cask #424, 680 bottles)84
Kilchoman 8 yo 2012/2021 ‚Mezcal Finish‘ (52.8%, OB, The Whisky Exchange, cask #828, 223 bottles)84
Kilchoman 5 yo 2017/2022 ‚Cognac Matured‘ (58.4%, OB, LMDW, Antipodes, cask #268, 400 bottles)85
Kilchoman 6 yo 2012/2018 ‚PX Sherry Finish‘ (55.6%, OB, HNWS Taiwan, cask #626)85
Kilchoman 2015/2020 ‚100% Islay PX Matured‘ (58.6%, OB, Taiwan Twin Lions Society and Or Sileis, cask #320, 330 bottles)84
Kilchoman 9 yo 2012/2021 ‚100% Islay Bourbon Barrel‘ (55.3%, OB, LMDW Conquête, bourbon barrel, cask #17)83
Kilchoman 10 yo 2011/2022 ‚Fresh Bourbon Barrel‘ (55.8%, OB, LMDW, Antipodes, cask #721, 240 bottles)90
Kilchoman 13 yo 2007/2021 ‚Fresh Bourbon Barrel‘ (54.4%, OB, LMDW, Conquête, cask #362)85
Kilchoman 10 yo 2011/2021 ‚100% Islay Oloroso Butt‘ (57.3%, OB, LMDW, Conquête, cask #144)84
Kilchoman 10 yo 2012/2023 ‚Marsala Finish‘ (53.6%, OB, WCN 20th Anniversary, cask #589)86
Kilchoman 14 yo 2006/2021 ‚Oloroso Hogshead‘ (54.5%, OB, LMDW, Conquête, cask #31887
Kilchoman 10yo 2007/2017 ‚Bourbon Barrel 20th Anniversary whisky.fr‘ (56.6%, OB, LMDW, cask #196, 221 bottles)90
Vorheriger Artikel
Nur noch diese Woche! Gewinnen Sie zur Grillsaison den Benriach The Smoky Ten samt toller Leder-Grillschürze
Nächster Artikel
Neu: Fettercairn 18 Year Old 2023

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2023 Whiskyexperts GmbH