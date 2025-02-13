Serge verkostet: Mehr als ein Dutzend Macduff

Macduff (oder The Deveron oder Glen Deveron) ist eine interessante und bei unabhängigen Abfüllern recht beliebte Speyside-Brennerei. Von ihr hat Serge Valentin heute gleich dreizehn Abfüllungen im Glas, und für alle gute bis exzellente Bewertungen.
Schauen wir uns die Verkostung einmal im Überblick an, hinter unserem Link finden Sie wie immer die ausführlichen Tasting Notes zu den Bottling (und diesmal übrigens auch interessante Gedanken zur kontroversiellen Frage, ob Whisky in der Flasche nachreift):
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Macduff 12 yo 2011/2024 (48%, The Single Malts of Scotland, Reserve Casks, Elixir Distillers, US exclusive, sherry butts, 3 casks)
|85
|Macduff 12 yo 2009/2021 (55.3%, Timeless & Tasty, Women of Hong Kong, 7th Anniversary Whiskies & More, barrel)
|86
|Macduff 16 yo 2007 (57.1%, Signatory Vintage, 100 Proof Exceptional Cask, 1st fill oloroso butt)
|85
|Macduff 2007/2019 (46%, Scyfion Choice, Ukraine, Apatsagi Pinot Noir finish, 160 bottles)
|85
|Macduff 8 yo 2012/2020 (58%, Asta Morris, sherry cask, cask #AM020, 233 bottles)
|87
|Macduff 1990/2009 (53.1%, Malts of Scotland, sherry hogshead, cask #1423, 124 bottles)
|89
|Macduff 11 yo 2000/2012 (48.2%, Archives, refill sherry, cask #5803, 90 bottles)
|88
|Macduff 11 yo 2008/2019 (52.1%, Whisky Passion for Spirits Salon, Taiwan, octave, cask #58224)
|86
|Macduff 11 yo 2000/2011 (54.8%, Whisky-Doris, refill sherry butt, 246 bottles)
|83
|Macduff 2000/2010 (58.7%, Reifferscheid, Romantic Rhine Collection, sherry octave, 95 bottles)
|81
|Macduff 12 yo 2007/2019 (47%, Single Cask Collection, bourbon hogshead, cask #11270, 374 bottles)
|86
|Macduff 37 yo 1973/2010 (46%, Mo Or collection, bourbon hogshead, release #22, 281 bottles)
|93
|Macduff 21 yo 2003/2024 (58%, Berry Bros. & Rudd for The Whisky Exchange, sherry butt, cask #900025, 358 bottles)
|86