Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery bringt Filey Bay Orange Wine Barrique

Eine neue Abfüllung aus der Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery gibt es ab sofort im Webshop der Brennerei und bei ausgesuchten Händlern zu kaufen: Der Filey Bay Orange Wine Barrique ist mit 46.2% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und erhielt ein Finish in Orangenwein-Fässern. Zuvor lagerte er in Bourbonfässer. Interessant dabei: Die Orange Wine Casks wurden mit Whisky befüllt, der zuvor auf reduzierte Stärke (50% vol.) gebracht wurde.

Warum, das erklärt Joe Clark, der Whisky Director der Spirit of Yorkshire Distilleryin einem Statement:

„The natural reduction of strength over many years in the orange wine casks is a big part of what makes this whisky so smooth and delicious. Unlike the powerful cask-strength whisky, these casks were filled with mature whisky at a reduced strength of 50% abv in March 2021. In the intervening years the abv has slowly slipped away as the angels took their share. In this very rare example, the strength in the bottle of 46.2% is the strength that the whisky reached in the cask all on its own with no final reduction before bottling. It’s a process that requires constant checking of the casks to make sure the whisky is bottled at precisely the right time.“