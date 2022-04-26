Dienstag, 26. April 2022, 16:16:50
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandSpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Wirklich sehr viele Glenrothes

Fast ausschließlich unabhängige Abfüllungen in der heutigen Session

Insgesamt 13 Abfüllungen aus der Speyside-Brennerei Glenrothes finden sich heute in der Verkostung auf Whiskyfun. Bis auf die 30-jährige ‚Oldest Reserve‘ finden wir heute ausschließlich unabhängige Abfüllungen. Und was wir ebenfalls in der heutigen Session vorfinden, sind shr gute bis hervorragende Bewertungen von Serge Valentin, wie Sie hier mit einem längeren Blick auf die lange Übersichts-Liste sehen können:

AbfüllungPunkte

Glenrothes 11 yo (43%, Gordon & MacPhail, Discovery, +/-2020)84
Glenrothes 12 yo 2009/2021 (54.7%, Thompson Bros. for Melody Whisky Bar, sherry octave)83
Secret Speyside 30 yo 1990/2021 (48.5%, WhiskySponge, 2 refill hogsheads, 519 bottles)86
Glenrothes 30 yo ‚Oldest Reserve‘ (43%, OB, 2012)89
Glenrothes 23 yo 1997/2021 (53.2%, Whisky AGE, Hong Kong, hogshead, cask # 715753, 262 bottles87
Glenrothes 17 yo 1997/2015 (54.5%, Chapter 7, bourbon hogshead, cask #15721)86
Glenrothes 22 yo 1997/2019 (57.6%, Sansibar Clans, Whisky Maniac, sherry cask, 238 bottles)86
Glenrothes-Glenlivet 21 yo 1997/2019 (57.1%, Cadenhead, Sherry Cask, sherry butt, 510 bottles)87
Glenrothes 26 yo 1990/2017 (52.4%, Signatory Vintage, hogshead, cask #19019, 255 bottles)88
Glenrothes 11 yo 2009/2021 (53.5%, Maltbarn, sherry cask, 165 bottles)87
Glenrothes-Glenlivet 24 yo 1994/2019 (47%, Cadenhead, Sherry Cask, sherry hogshead)85
Glenrothes-Glenlivet 17 yo 2001/2018 (53.2%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 276 bottles)83
Glenrothes 21 yo 1997/2019 (46%, Signatory Vintage, Un-chillfiltered Collection, casks #4826 + 4827)84
Vorheriger ArtikelNc’nean veröffentlicht mit Huntress ihr erstes spring seasonal release
Nächster ArtikelNeu: The Glenrothes 36 year old 1978 Single Cask #3631 mit einem NFT

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Die Whiskys des Monats

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2022 Whiskyexperts GmbH

X