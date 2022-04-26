Serge verkostet: Wirklich sehr viele Glenrothes

Insgesamt 13 Abfüllungen aus der Speyside-Brennerei Glenrothes finden sich heute in der Verkostung auf Whiskyfun. Bis auf die 30-jährige ‚Oldest Reserve‘ finden wir heute ausschließlich unabhängige Abfüllungen. Und was wir ebenfalls in der heutigen Session vorfinden, sind shr gute bis hervorragende Bewertungen von Serge Valentin, wie Sie hier mit einem längeren Blick auf die lange Übersichts-Liste sehen können:

Abfüllung Punkte