Serge verkostet: Zehn aus Springbank

Ja ist denn heute schon Weihnachten? Was die heutige Verkostung bei Serge Valentin angeht, könnte man durchaus auf diesen Gedanken kommen – denn zehn Abfüllungen der Destillerie Springbank auf einmal, da kommt bei vielen Whiskyfreunden Freude auf.
Freude gibt es auch bei den Bewertungen – bis auf jene für den Springbank aus der Old & Rare Serie, die bei Serge wegen zu viel Schwefels durchfällt. Alles andere in der Verkostung bekommt 90 Punkte oder mehr…
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Springbank 25 yo 1999/2025 (54.4%, Kanpaikai Japan and The Antelope, refill hogshead, cask #800369E, 177 bottles)
|91
|Springbank 25 yo 1999/2025 (42.2%, WhiskyLand, Decadent Drinks, refill hogshead, 229 bottles)
|91
|Springbank 30 yo 1994/2025 (44.8%, WhiskyLand, Decadent Drams, refill hogshead, 238 bottles)
|93
|Springbank 28 yo 1997/2025 (44.6%, Whisky Business, The Inventors, Alexander Graham Bell, hogshead, cask #332, 88 bottles)
|91
|Springbank 30 yo 1994/2025 (45.5%, The Auld Alliance, 15th Anniversary, cask #91)
|93
|Springbank 20 yo (53.5%, OB for SG60, Singapore 60th Anniversary, 2025)
|90
|Springbank 20 yo (54.6%, Best Dram, Kirsch Import Awakening Series, Whisky Live Germany, 1st fill oloroso hogshead, 107 bottles, 2025)
|90
|Springbank 17 yo 1996/2013 (54.2%, Hunter Laing, Old & Rare, Platinum, sherry butt, 270 bottles)
|78
|Springbank 27 yo 1997/2025 (50.3%, Milroy’s Vintage Reserve Black, 1st fill Port barrique, cask #931)
|90
|Springbank 33 yo 1990/2024 (44.5%, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, Singapore, 180 bottles)
|91