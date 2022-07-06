Singleton of Glen Ord eröffnet neues Besucherzentrum als Markenheimat für The Singleton (mit Video)

Es geht jetzt Schlag auf Schlag mit den umgebauten Besucherzentren von Diageo bei den schottischen Destillerien: Heute ist bekanntgegeben worden, dass auch bei Glen Ord mit dem „The Singleton distillery brand home“ das neue Besucherzentrum zugänglich gemacht und in einer Zeremonie gestern offiziell eröffnet worden ist.

Zudem hat man zu diesem Anlass eine besondere Abfüllung aufgelegt, die es nur in der Destillerie zu kaufen gibt.

Wir bringen hier für Sie die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, zur ERöffnung ebenso wie zum neuen Singleton – gemeinsam mit einem Video und zehn Bildern:

The Singleton distillery brand home launch sets up summer of Scotch whisky investment in Scottish tourism

Celebrity chef Tony Singh opens new multi-million-pound distillery visitor experience as Scotch whisky prepares to power the recovery of Scottish food & drink tourism

Scotch whisky is set to lead efforts to rebuild Scottish tourism as the launch of a stunning home of The Singleton at Glen Ord near Inverness, marked the start of a summer of major new distillery visitor experiences.

The Singleton brand home is the latest to benefit from Diageo’s £185million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism that will also see transformed visitor experiences at Talisker Distillery on Skye, and Caol Ila on Islay, open later this summer. The investment programme aims to put Scotland at the forefront of global trends in food and drink tourism.

Famed for the deliciousness of its liquid, The Singleton is a rapidly growing single malt whisky brand*, and the stunning new distillery home creates a world-class destination for visitors from around the globe. As well as showcasing The Singleton single malts, the brand home will promote local Scottish food produce perfect for pairing with the whisky.

Marking the official opening, Tony Singh said:

“Scotland is rich with exceptional quality food and drink, and it is wonderful to see that being celebrated at the new home of The Singleton. “Scotch whisky is the country’s leading export to the world and a magnet for international tourism. It is great for Scotland to see Scotch whisky brands like The Singleton making the connection between their delicious single malt and Scotland’s rich larder of local produce.”

Exclusively for the launch celebrations, the renowned Scottish chef created a menu which pairs perfectly with The Singleton of Glen Ord Celebratory bottling, a special edition liquid created to commemorate the opening. Singer songwriter Luke Lavolpe provided the soundtrack to the evening, fresh from his performance opening for Lewis Capaldi.

The visitor experience has undergone a complete transformation as the region prepares to welcome thousands of tourists to the now legendary North Coast 500 route, the website for which has had one million visitors in the last year from those looking to plan a summer trip. Ideally positioned as either a start or end point for those exploring the NC500, many visitors to which will be seeking out whisky and foodie experiences, the distillery is located in the beautifully picturesque Muir of Ord, a stone’s throw from the Highland capital of Inverness.

Inspired by a passion for making perfectly balanced, delicious whisky and an Epicurean spirit which finds joy in exceptional food and drink, the new home of The Singleton site welcomes guests into a world of taste and flavour. The experience has something to entice all manner of visitors, regardless of whisky knowledge or time available to spend, Including:

A 90-minute distillery tour taking guests on a deep dive into The Singleton’s signature process.

Special “drivers packs” for designated drivers to take away and enjoy later

Luxurious bar, social and tasting spaces serving a host of drams, cocktails and much more.

A deli counter preparing a selection of sharing platters created in partnership with local suppliers, which perfectly complement the drinks on offer. From smoked duck breast and hot poached salmon, to vegan and vegetarian delights, the produce reflects the best of Scotland.

An extraordinary collection of desserts from neighbouring Bad Girl Bakery.

An expansive retail area packed with distillery exclusive items.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said:

“The Singleton is one of the most exciting single malt brands in the world and we are delighted to be opening the doors to the brand’s new home at Glen Ord Distillery. “Our £185million investment in Scotch whisky tourism is designed to put Scotland at the forefront of the global trend in food and drink tourism by giving consumers a truly world-class experience at our distilleries. This just the start of an incredible summer of Scotch whisky investment, with Talisker and Caol Ila distillery’s also launching new visitor experiences, and we want to use that to build momentum in the recovery of Scottish tourism.”

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, is the project coordinator for the industry-led Food Tourism Scotland Action Plan which aims to unlock the growth potential of food and drink tourism. She said:

“Scotland is a world-leader in food and drink tourism and it’s fantastic to see Diageo and the whisky sector continuing to invest and innovate in visitor experiences. Every visitor to the country has to eat and drink, so providing unique and memorable experiences is invaluable in bolstering our international reputation as a land of food and drink.”

North Coast 500 Operations Director, Craig Mills added:

“It is great to see investment of this scale being made in the Highlands and we are sure the brilliantly reimagined The Singleton brand home will become a fast favourite with locals and tourists alike. “The location makes it a fantastic option to either start or end your NC500 journey on, and while passengers can enjoy their drams on site, the inclusion of drivers’ packs ensure samples can be savoured once safely parked up.”

The site is the fifth to open as part of the project. Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries have recently re-opened as part of the ambitious project which re-imagines the traditional whisky tour experience. The centrepiece of the investment programme, the Johnnie Walker Princes Street global visitor attraction, opened in Edinburgh in September last year.

Building a modern visitor experience that is inclusive was also integral to the planning and Diageo worked closely with Euan’s Guide, a disabled access charity to make the Singleton brand home more accessible, including the only Changing Places toilet in a distillery brand home. The home of The Singleton holds a Green Tourism Gold Award – the highest sustainability accolated for a visitor attraction.

About The Singleton of Glen Ord Celebratory Bottling

To celebrate the new visitor experience opening, The Singleton has released a limited-edition expression, exclusively available at The Singleton distillery.

Taking inspiration from the sweet fruity aromas that fill the still house, this is a balanced and smooth whisky. On the nose it suggests dried fruits and crystalised orange peel, with mid-notes of vanilla fudge, evoking the warmth of the still house in winter.

After sampling, nosing and tasting liquids from over 200 casks, our blenders selected just twelve second fill sherry casks to mature this slow crafted whisky. At second fill, the casks add a fantastic depth of flavour to this unique expression, however it crucially maintains its unmistakeably Glen Ord spirit character.

The celebratory pack design reflects the textures and materials within the new distillery – rough brick, shiny copper, smooth marble, and textured wood, all emphasised throughout this uniquely designed pack. A moment in time captured within a product for visitors to enjoy at home.

RRP: £195

ABV: 51.8%

AGE: Non-Age Declared

No. of bottles: 3000

Available from: The Singleton distillery

In a sentence: Richly flavoured, vibrant and smooth with a balancing spiciness, this ageless Singleton of Glen Ord has real presence and is a moment to savour.

To book your tour, please visit: https://bit.ly/3bKWjg9