Talisker kündigt ihre bisher älteste Abfüllung an: Talisker 44 yo: Forests of the Deep

The Talisker kündigt heute in einer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung ihre bisher älteste Abfüllung an: Talisker 44 yo: Forests of the Deep. Mit diesem Bottling möchte die Brennerei ihr Engagement für die Gesundheit der Ozeane weltweit aufzeigen.

Taliskers Partner für Meeresschutz, Parley for the Oceans, unternahm eine Expedition zu einem der weltweit größten Seetangwälder in der Nähe des Kaps der Guten Hoffnung. Das Missionsschiff erkundete „The Great African Sea Forest“, wo das Expeditionsteam aus Wissenschaftlern, Aktivisten und Filmemachern einen Tauchgang in die Tiefen unternahm. An Bord des Schiffes befanden sich Talisker-Fassdauben, die später mit einer kleinen Menge nachhaltig gezüchteten schottischen Seetangs und Daubenholzspänen verkohlt wurden, bevor die Reifung des Whiskys darin abgeschlossen wurde.

Nur 1.997 Flaschen dieses Whiskys werden erscheinen, er ist dann weltweit mit einer UVP von £3.800 (umgerechnet etwas mehr als 4.500 €) pro Flasche bei ausgewählten Einzelhändlern und über Malts.com erhältlich.

Am 8. Juni wird der Whisky in London der Öffentlichkeit in einem exklusiven Verkostung-Event unter der Leitung von Diageos Global Prestige Whisky Ambassador Ewan Gunn vorgestellt. Die Tickets zu dieser Veranstaltung sind limitiert, über eventbrite erhältlich und kosten £25.

Alle weiteren Details in der Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

TALISKER ANNOUNCES NEW 44-YEAR-OLD: FORESTS OF THE DEEP SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

The oldest release from Talisker, celebrating its commitment to ocean health globally this World Oceans Day

[London, May 17th 2022] – The Talisker today announces a new release, its oldest to date, Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Born of the sea, Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky was created as a reflection on the power and beauty of our oceans. Only 1,997 bottles of this whisky will be released globally, inspired by an expedition led by Parley for the Oceans, Talisker’s partner in ocean conservation, to one of the world’s largest sea kelp forests near the Cape of Good Hope.

This Talisker release reaches new depths of flavour, combining enticing aromas and sweet, smoky maritime accents. It is an elemental Talisker with a wonderfully oily-smooth texture and umami-rich taste with a sweet chilli-pepper finish. This rare whisky has been nurtured for over four decades and finished in marine oak casks.

With support from Talisker, Parley undertook an expedition to one of the world’s largest sea kelp forests near the Cape of Good Hope. The mission ship explored into ‘The Great African Sea Forest’, where the expedition team of scientists, activists and filmmakers undertook a dive into its depths. On board the ship were Talisker cask staves, which were later charred using a small amount of sustainably farmed Scottish sea kelp and stave wood shavings, before finishing the whisky’s maturation journey. This exceptional whisky was then finished in these marine oak casks before bottling. The whisky is available globally at an RRSP of £3,800 per bottle. Talisker and Parley’s long term partnership continues to raise awareness and support the protection and preservation of 100 million square metres of marine ecosystems around the world by 2023.

Cyril Gutsch, Founder & CEO, Parley said,

“Kelp forests are the planet’s underwater architects, and a powerful blue carbon force within the ecosystem that makes Earth habitable. They support biodiversity and sequester and store carbon dioxide more efficiently than the rainforests. This very special and rare edition of Talisker whisky is a tribute to the beauty and fragility of these great forests of the deep, and our collaborative mission to support their protection.”

Whisky expert and writer Dave Broom said:

“This is a fascinating, bold, beautifully mature Talisker made in the old, bold, defiant style. Some whiskies become refined and elegant with time, others lighten and move into an ethereal state. A few however, move in the opposite direction, becoming richer, more complex and concentrated versions of themselves. This is all about how Talisker’s distillery character shifts over time, refusing to become conventionally beautiful. Instead the oils are magnified, savoury elements emerge, and the smoke is retained, binding it all together. It is sweet, savoury, smoky and saline… and deep. It is Talisker on full power with an energy that is remarkable for its age, a true distillation of place.”

This June on World Oceans Day, Talisker invites people to discover the sea kelp forest in a fleeting moment, where for one day only we will take you on an immersive journey exploring the unparalleled beauty of these unknown depths, their fragility and utmost importance. Spaces are limited and guests will be amongst the first in the world to taste a dram of Talisker’s oldest whisky to date, Talisker 44 Year-Old: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky and raise one for the sea. Tickets to this one-off experience and exclusive tasting can be purchased here: talisker44.eventbrite.com all participants must be over the legal drinking age and all proceeds will be donated to Parley.

Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available to purchase globally from selected retailers and Malts.com.

On June 8th, Talisker is inviting you to raise one for the sea and be amongst the first in the world to taste its latest release Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

This rare whisky was inspired by an expedition led by Parley for the Oceans, to one of the world’s largest sea kelp forests near the Cape of Good Hope.

During the event you will be taken on an experiential journey where you will discover the great sea kelp forests, exploring the beauty of their unknown depths, the fragility of the marine ecosystems and their importance to our planet. You will taste the very first drops of Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep, in a tasting led by Diageo’s Global Prestige Whisky Ambassador Ewan Gunn. Over the course of the journey, you will also enjoy a Talisker 10-Year-Old cocktail, after viewing the striking window display of the kelp forests – slowly disappearing as a reflection of their fragility and threat.

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Deep, clear amber. Excellent beading

Nose: True to a Talisker of age, the nose is mellow overall, with a peppery prickle that yields slowly to rich maritime top notes with traces of seaweed, salt crystals and warmed oak, over sweeter wafts of lemon zest and toffee. Beneath these scents lie intriguing layers of aroma; hints of canvas, brine-licked sea air and a distant beach bonfire

Body: Full

Palate: A big, wonderfully oily-smooth texture and umami-rich taste, as waves of smoky-sweet intensity meet the full force of the sea mid-palate. The effect lightly dries before a peppery warmth surges and smoothens. A drop of water softens the feel and brings a hint of sweetness with a pinch of salt and tingling Szechuan pepper.

Finish: Really long, with soft traces of candle wax as a sweet chilli-pepper warmth suffuses the palate, becoming mouth-cooling if water is added