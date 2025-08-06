Teeling gewinnt 15 Awards bei den 2025 Irish Whiskey Masters

Ein wahrer Preisregen ging bei den 2025 Irish Whiskey Masters über die Teeling Distillery in Dublin nieder: Gleich 15 Preise konnten sie für ihre Abfüllungen mit nach Hause nehmen – und dementsprechend groß ist natürlich die Freude.

Hier die Aussendung, die man uns von Teeling für Sie übermittelt hat:

Teeling Whiskey crowned Masters of Irish Whiskey!

We are delighted to announce that Teeling Whiskey has recieved a total of 15 awards at the 2025 annual Irish Whiskey Masters! This includes 9 Gold Medals and a number of top prize ‚Masters‘ medals across our range of whiskeys. This follows on from our recent success at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2025, where we received 14 medals, and the San Francisco Spirits Awards 2025, where we picked up a number of Gold and Double Gold medals.



This year we have picked up a prestigious „Masters“ medal for our Teeling Single Malt, Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak and our 32YO Very Rare Rivesaltes Cask. It’s a great honour to receive such high recognition across our range of whiskeys, from our core products, to limited editions and rare vintages.

It’s been a particularly successful year on the world stage for our Teeling Single Malt and Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak with both whiskeys securing high honours at multiple global spirits competitions, including „double gold“ medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Among our additional 9 Gold medals are the Teeling Distillery Exclusive Shiraz Cask as well as two upcoming releases, a new addition to our highly successful Sommelier Selection Series, as well as our highly anticipated fourth edition 21 Year Old Rising Reserve Single Malt. Truly a sign that we have more liquid gold coming your way!

The Irish Whiskey Masters competition is staged in a drive to find and reward the finest Irish Whiskey brands on the world stage. Chaired by The Spirits Business and a panel of leading spirits specialists, the spirits were judged in a blind tasting, to discover the Irish Whiskey Masters of 2025.



Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“We’re very proud to have taken home 15 awards, including 3 Masters Medals at this years Irish Whiskey Masters. These honours sit nicely with the other 650 plus awards our whiskeys have picked up since 2012. These awards are independent recognition that our focus on quality and innovation is working, and they give us the confidence to keep doing what we do best: making Irish whiskey our way.”

This latest batch of honours builds on the international reputation we have earned since our formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 600 International Awards for our Distillery and Whiskey. These accolades include the prestigious honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” and “World’s Best Pot Still” at the World Whiskies Awards.

Visit our website for more information on these exciting releases